Corsair MP600 Mini $80 $95 Save $15 The Corsair MP600 is a great SSD that you can put in the Asus ROG Ally or a Steam Deck, and it packs 1TB of storage that you can fill up with as many games as you'd like. $80 at Amazon

SSDs are quickly becoming the go-to storage platform for laptops, PCs, gaming handhelds, and more. Of course, you really can't get any better than an SSD with its compact size, impressive speeds, and excellent durability. While there are a lot of great M.2 SSDs to choose from, you're going to need a 2230 drive to increase the storage of your gaming handheld.

And that's where this Corsair MP600 Mini comes into play, with its impressive speed and fantastic price. Right now, you can score a discount that drops the price of the MP600 Mini down to its lowest price yet. So get it while you can because this deal won't last long.

Related Corsair MP600 Mini review: A reliable, quick SSD for your Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally The Corsair MP600 Mini is a great small SSD that you can use to beef up your new handheld console.

What's great about the Corsair MP600 Mini M.2 SSD?

In our review, we found a lot of things to love about Corsair's MP600 Mini SSD. While it isn't the fastest M.2 SSD on the market, it's more than adequate as an upgrade for your gaming handheld. When it comes to performance, you're looking at solid numbers here with Corsair sharing that the SSD has a sequential read and write speeds that can reach up to 4,800MB/sec.

While this is a Gen4 SSD, you're also going to get backwards compatibility with Gen3 slots, and although it's marketed for use with gaming handhelds, it'll also be compatible with other devices as well, like the Surface Pro 9. For some, this is going to be a great way to upgrade a device, but it does require a little work when it comes to installation.

Every device will be different, but it's not that hard and there are lots of great tutorials out there, like our SSD installation guide for Steam Deck. Of course, if you're not confident, and you think this might be a little overwhelming, you can always just go with microSD cards as well. Although they won't offer the same speed, you're still going to get great performance, with most cards being more than enough.

With that said, if you're ready to take your Steam Deck or other compatible device to a new level, be sure to grab this Corsair MP600 Mini SSD while you can, because this deal won't last long. You can snag the discount simply by just checking out as there are no coupon codes necessary for this deal.