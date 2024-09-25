Corsair MP600 Mini $85 $110 Save $25 The Corsair MP600 Mini is a great SSD that you can put in the Asus ROG Ally or a Steam Deck. This model offers 1TB of storage and can now be had for its lowest price yet. $85 at Amazon

M.2 SSDs are the way to go if you're looking to upgrade the storage of your PC, laptop or even PlayStation 5. But if you're looking to upgrade your Steam Deck or similar gaming handheld, you're going to need to purchase a M.2 2230 SSD, which is slightly shorter when compared to something you'd put into a computer. While they used to be quite scarce, they can now be found in abundance, with a variety of different brands and speeds being made available. Of course, if you're looking to get a true performer that's not going to break the bank, then we recommend going with the Corsair MP600 Mini.

The MP600 Mini comes in a variety of sizes, but the 1TB model is now on sale, with a discount that knocks 23% off its original retail price. That means for a limited time, you can scoop up this SSD for an absolute steal as it drops to just $85, down from its original price of $110. Now, this discount might now seem like a lot, but as stated before, this is the lowest price that we've seen on this drive. So get it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Corsair MP600 Mini SSD?

The Corsair MP600 Mini SSD is a great option if you're looking for an SSD that isn't going to break the bank. Not only that, but you're also going to be getting excellent bang for your buck, with performance numbers that are actually very respectable. As far as what you can expect, the MP600 Mini delivers sequential read and write speeds that can reach up to 4,800MB/sec, which is pretty good.

And stated before, this chip is the perfect upgrade for the Steam Deck, ROG Alley, or similar device. Of course, you can also pop into a Surface Pro as well. Now there is going to be one hurdle to this chip, and it's that it isn't plug and play. So, you will be required to do some installing with this SSD if you're planning on popping it into a device. Of course, this isn't all that difficult and you can just follow our various guides to do this depending on your device.

We have one guide for the Surface Pro, and one for the Steam Deck, and another for the ROG Ally. We even have a guide on how to install an SSD in Lenovo's Legion Go. For the most part, we have all the angles covered when it comes to popular gaming handhelds. With that said, if you're not up to the task, you can always go with a microSD card as well. While they won't be as fast when it comes to performance, you're still going to get a good storage upgrade for a fair price.

Just be sure to get this deal while you can because, at this price, the deal won't last long. You can now buy the discounted SSD from Amazon. And if you're a Prime member, you'll get lightning-quick shipping.