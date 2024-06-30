You can never have enough storage in today's world with games and media commanding more space. It's not uncommon for a PC game to require 40GB or more space. That means you could store around 100 games of that size on a 2TB SSD. That's precisely what we're reviewing today. The Corsair MP600 Mini is an M.2 2230 NVMe SSD designed for portable gaming consoles, such as the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally. It's tiny but packs some serious performance at a reasonable price.

We reviewed the 1TB version which had a maximum transfer speed of 4,800 MB/s and awarded it a near perfect score with a spot on our best M.2 2230 SSDs list. We wouldn't typically review the same SSD twice unless there are notable differences and that's what we've got with the 2TB Corsair MP600 Mini. With a maximum speed of up to 7,000 MB/s and double the capacity, this drive is a serious upgrade for those wanting the most space on their portable console without sacrificing performance.

About this review: The Corsair MP600 Mini (2TB) was sent to us by Corsair for the purposes of review, and the company had no input into its contents.

Corsair MP600 Mini (2TB) 9.5 / 10 This thing is fantastic for storing lots of PC games on the Steam Deck. Looking to expand your internal storage capacity? This is the way to go. Pros 1TB and 2TB capacities available

Excellent storage performance Cons Additional cost on top of the console $173 at Amazon

Price, specs, and availability

The Corsair MP600 Mini now comes with the option for 1TB or 2TB. It's not only the amount of available space that differs but also the performance, as shown in our review of the 1TB model. The 1TB version costs $110 and this 2TB model comes in at $173. This makes it a fantastic option for the Steam Deck as it saves you money compared to official upgrades and yet offers plenty of room for all your purchased games.

Specifications Corsair MP600 Mini (2TB) Storage capacity 1TB, 2TB Hardware Interface Gen4x4 Transfer rate 7,000 MB/s read, 6,200 MB/s write TBW 600 TBW (1TB), 1,200 TBW (2TB) MTBF 1.5 million hours

What I like

Close

The Corsair MP600 Mini is simple enough to install inside a portable PC console and it looks almost identical to all other 2230 M.2 drives. Performance is where it matters most, especially when comparing this model against two other Corsair MP600 series SSDs we've reviewed already.

MP600 Mini 2TB 520N 2TB MP44S 2TB SN770M 2TB SEQ1M Q8T1 5,147/3,919 5,150/3,929 5,158/3,877 5,183/4,874 RND4K Q1T1 75/552 73/447 73/442 80/356

Scores are measured in MB/s.

This is a far better option than the Corsair MP600 Core Mini 2TB. Because it's designed for use inside a console, we fired up 3DMark to see how the drive performs when loading games. The MP600 Mini (2TB) performed similarly to the 2TB SN770M and beat the 520N and MP44S, making this one of the quicker drives for loading games on the Steam Deck.

MP600 Mini 2TB 520N 2TB MP44S 2TB SN770M 2TB Score 3,324 2,721 2,762 3,183

Like other available SSDs, the performance of the MP600 degrades as the drive is filled. At around 70%, you'll start to notice a slowdown and we ran the same tests at 70% and 90% full. I'm pleased to report that scores and actual game-loading tests showed decent performance even when almost full. This is great news for those who want a 2TB drive to store around 2TB worth of games.

What I don't like

There's very little to dislike about the Corsair MP600 Mini. The 2TB version ups the performance of the drive, which is great news for Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally owners. An issue arises with price. SSDs aren't cheap and the MP600 Mini commands a relatively high price, especially when factoring in the price of the hardware itself. So long as you don't mind spending a considerable amount of money on storage, you'll have a blast with the 2TB MP600 Mini.

Should you buy the 2TB Corsair MP600 Mini?

You should buy the Corsair MP600 Mini 2TB if:

You want a high-performance SSD for your portable console.

You want more storage for your Steam Deck or ROG Ally.

You shouldn't buy the Corsair MP600 Mini 2TB if:

You don't necessarily need the best performance.

You want the cheapest SSD around.

The Corsair MP600 Mini range of storage drives is great for portable devices, such as the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally. This 2TB version has ample performance, great endurance, and can even handle the loading of games when almost full without losing too much time. It's not the cheapest drive available, nor is it the fastest, but with a speed of 7,000 MB/s for reading data, you won't have anything but smiles when booting your favorite titles from the MP600 Mini.