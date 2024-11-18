Key Takeaways Corsair's K65 Plus Wireless is the first gaming keyboard designed for Mac users.

The keyboard features pre-lubricated switches, sound dampening, and 266 hours of battery life.

Apple endorses this product, allowing it to be sold on the Apple Store Online and in physical Apple Stores.

These days, there are plenty of ways to play Windows games on Mac, but you don't have a great deal of choice when it comes to peripherals. However, it seems that Corsair is trying to change that. The company has announced that it's releasing the first keyboard for Macs designed specifically for gaming, and it may be a sign of things to come for hardcore fans who love macOS.

Corsair pulls back the curtain on Mac's first-ever official gaming keyboard

As announced on the Corsair Newsroom, the accessory company is ready to sell its new Mac-based gaming keyboard. It's called the K65 Plus Wireless, and while PC owners have enjoyed it for a few months now, the company is ready to release it for Mac users, too. If you need some introduction, here's how Corsair puts it:

The CORSAIR K65 PLUS WIRELESS is a 75% gaming keyboard with pre-lubricated CORSAIR MLX Red v2 linear switches that make each keystroke silky smooth and responsive. Integrated sound dampening tempers annoying clacks and pings, so you can enjoy subtle, pleasant acoustics as you play and type. Optional iCUE software brings custom lighting and key assignments to macOS®. Easily connect to MacOS and iPadOS® via ultra-fast 2.4GHz wireless or Bluetooth®, and power through your playing sessions for longer than ever – up to 266 hours on a single charge.

The best part is that this isn't just a third-party accessory trying to get itself working on macOS. This product has Apple's blessings, to the point where you can purchase the keyboard on both the Apple Store Online and in physical Apple Stores in the US. So, if you want an officially-endorsed gaming keyboard, this seems like the way to go.