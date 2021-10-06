Corsair shows off its next-gen Vengeance DDR5 RAM kits

Corsair has joined the long list of manufacturers throwing their hats into the DDR5 memory module ring. Today, the company has given us our first look at the next-gen Vengeance DDR5 memory kits. The Twitter post showing off the kits, however, doesn’t reveal any specifications.

Corsair’s post isn’t turning many heads, and that’s mainly due to the fact they are a little late to the party. Other manufacturers have already shared a lot of details about their upcoming DDR5 memory kits. But we’re still excited to check out the Vengeance kits. Corsair has had a great run with their DDR4 memory kits, and its Dominator Platinum RGB, Vengeance RGB Pro SL, Vengeance LPX kits, etc. are some of the popular picks. And we expect no less from the company’s DDR5 memory kits.

Are you ready for DDR5? Here’s a first look at what our VENGEANCE DDR5 kits will look like 👀 Learn more about DDR5: https://t.co/025nlOL9qs pic.twitter.com/VomLnNc5s0 — CORSAIR (@CORSAIR) October 5, 2021

Corsair DDR5 Memory Details

We expect Corsair to share more information about the kits as we get closer to the Intel Alder Lake-S launch, the first desktop processor series to support this new memory standard. The DDR5 memory standard brings a lot of improvements over DDR4, making it a solid option for next-gen HEDT systems. Corsair’s memory kits will most likely crank up the speeds and operate at 1.1v. DDR5 memory also increases the single DIMM capacity — 128GB in a single stick, up from 32GB in DDR4.

As rightly pointed out by the folks over at Videocardz, we also expect Corsair to launch the Dominator DDR5 memory series. The company has been teasing the kits from that series on its official website for a while now. A lot of enthusiasts have been asking for non-RGB sticks too, so it will be nice to see Corsair show some love to those who prefer a minimal setup.

Corsair has revealed little to no information about the pricing and availability of its new DDR5 memory sticks. That being said, we recommend saving up for the drop. The upcoming DDR5 kits will likely be very expensive at least until they go mainstream down the line with the arrival of AMD’s Zen 4. But we will start seeing these memory kits in the market as soon as Intel announces its next-gen processors.