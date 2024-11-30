Corsair TC100 Relaxed $160 $250 Save $90 A good quality gaming chair that's comfortable and easy on the wallet. Right now, you can grab this chair for its lowest price to date from Amazon. $160 at Amazon

If you're someone that sits for hours at a time at their desk getting work done or playing games, a comfortable chair is something that you should probably consider. Of course, these can be quite expensive, with some superb ones easily costing over $500. Not everyone is willing to pay so much, and we understand that, which is why budget options are always a great way to go.

Well, we're happy to say that one of our favorite gaming chairs of 2024 is now down to its lowest price to date, coming in at just $160 during the Black Friday weekend. The Corsair TC 100 Relaxed looks good, feels good, and offers excellent adjustment. Sure, it doesn't have everything that you'd find on a $1,000 gaming chair, but at $160, we think this chair is an absolute no-brainer to pick up.

What's great about the Corsair TC 100 Relaxed?

So what makes this chair different from a $20 model that you can pick from your local office store? Well, beyond the aggressive design, it has a lot of space, offering 375mm width of cushioning that should offer excellent comfort during long sessions. There are bolsters and even a neck and lumbar cushions that provide extra support.

Not to mention plush cushioning throughout. In addition to the comfort, you get soft touch metrials used throughout the seat that mimics suede that not only looks good but feels good too. You can recline up to 160 degrees, and there are even adjustments for the arm rests. Naturally, you can also adjust the height of the seat to your liking as well.

For the most part, you can't go wrong with this setup, with the Corsair TC 100 Relaxed offering a great and affordable way to upgrade your current office or gaming room chair. Again, this deal is for a limited time, and you can save quite a bit, with a price drop that brings it down to $160 for Black Friday.