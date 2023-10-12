Source: Corsair Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-5200 (2x16GB) $90 $100 Save $10 The Corsair Vengeance RGB RAM is the best-looking DDR5 RAM you can buy. This 32GB kit is rated at 5200MT/s, so you'll have no performance complaints either. You can get it at 10% off for a limited time if you're planning a new DDR5 build this holiday season. $90 at Amazon

Buying DDR5 RAM used to be a costly affair when the new standard first became available. But now's a great time to build a new DDR5-based gaming PC, whether you're going Intel or AMD. The Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-5200 32GB (2x16GB) kit is one of the best in terms of performance and looks. You're getting the faster speeds of DDR5 without the premium that it once commanded. 32GB of RAM is enough to power even the most intense workloads, and if you care about looks, the Vengeance RGB ranks at the top. At 10% off, the Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-5200 32GB is at its lowest price ever, even though Prime Big Deal Days has ended.

Corsair Vengeance RGB is the way to go when buying DDR5 RAM

Corsair has been at the top of their game for years as far as computer memory is concerned. You've probably used one of their many popular models in one of your rigs at some point. The Vengeance RGB series kits, especially the DDR5 ones, are arguably the best combination of performance and looks from the company's vast lineup.

The iconic RGB heat spreader that's the signature of the Vengeance RGB kits is my personal favorite. I've considered countless other RGB kits from G.Skill, TEAMGROUP, Kingston, XPG, and others, before settling on Corsair's design. Even in the popular Corsair Domniator vs. Vengeance debate, I prefer the latter simply due to its minimal yet beautiful implementation. The RGB lighting here can be dynamically controlled through Corsair's iCUE software, making things seamless when syncing RGB to give your PC a makeover.

All the good stuff about Vengeance RGB's looks doesn't take away from the fact that it's a solid performer. You're talking 5200MT/s of fast, DDR5 CL40 memory with Intel XMP 3.0 certification. It might not seem as fancy as the 6000MT/s or 7200MT/s kits, but you're not going to feel it lacking in your gaming or professional workloads. One of the small things I love about these kits is that they're one of the very few that have an official dummy RAM kit available for when you want to fill up all of your RAM slots without, you know, buying two more DIMMs.

The Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-5200 32GB kit is currently retailing for its lowest price ever, and there's no telling how long it's going to stay there. If you're hunting for a good deal on RAM for a new build during this pre-holiday sale season, this is the kit to beat.