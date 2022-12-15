Corsair Voyager a1600 $1999.99 $2499.99 Save $500 The Corsair Voyager is a powerful gaming and streaming laptop with all AMD components and Elgato streaming software and macro keys built-in. Whether you're gaming or streaming, it's a fantastic laptop, and this $500 discount makes it even better. $1999.99 at Best Buy (Ryzen 7) $2299.99 at Best Buy (Ryzen 9)

If you're looking to buy yourself a new gaming laptop this holiday season, the Corsair Voyager a1600 is a great option, and thanks to a discount, right now is actually the best time to grab it. The Corsair Voyager a1600 is currently $500 off, bringing this powerful all-AMD laptop down to $1,999.99.

To be clear, that's still a lot of money, but you're getting a lot of laptop here. For one thing, this is a very powerful machine, featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS processor and an AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU, so you get all the performance you need for gaming. Having an AMD CPU and GPU also enables the AMD Advantage platform with features like SmartShift and Smart Access Memory for even better performance. This model also has 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, which is great.

If you want even more power, there's another model with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS, 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD for just $300 more, at $2,299.99. This is also discounted by $500, so it's an equally great deal.

That's not all, though, it also comes with a 16-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a very sharp 2560 x 1600 resolution, plus a smooth 240Hz refresh rate. This makes it perfect for gaming, but it's also a great choice for streaming and productivity thanks to that tall screen.

In fact, streamers have a lot to like here, too. Because Corsair owns Elgato, the company built a macro bar at the top of the keyboard base, which you can customize using Corsair's iCUE software or the Elgato Stream Deck software that ships with the laptop. You can use these macro keys to quickly switch between scenes, for example, without having to buy an actual Elgato Stream Deck. Plus, the macro bar includes a customizable display that can show your current battery level. The laptop also has a 1080p webcam, so you look that much clearer during your streaming sessions.

And aside from that, this is just a great laptop. It has a fingerprint reader built into the power button for easy sign-in, a very large touchpad, an RGB backlit keyboard, and a sleek design. The whole laptop measures just under 20mm in thickness and weighs 5.3 pounds, which is reasonable for a machine of this size. While it is an expensive machine, this discount makes the Corsair Voyager a1600 much more appealing, and a great gift for yourself or a loved one this holiday season.