The new Corsair Xeneon Flex OLED is a gaming monitor that curves when you need it to

Corsair wants to put an end to the flat-versus-curved monitor debate, and the new Corsair Xeneon Flex OLED gaming monitor poses the question – why not both? Indeed, this is a new 45-inch OLED monitor that uses a flexible panel, so while you can use it as a flat monitor, you can also bend it to a curvature up to 800R.

You may want to use a flat screen for productivity apps, but if you want to do some gaming as well, just bend the screen until it’s in the ideal format for gaming. You can choose the degree to which you want to bend the monitor, and you can even bend only one side of the screen, for some reason. It does require you to do it manually, so it’s not as convenient as it could be, but having motors to change the curvature would probably make this much more expensive, and we can’t imagine this is a cheap monitor as it is.

At the core of that experience is a W-OLED panel provided by LG Display, which is a great screen in other ways, too. This is a 45-inch panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio, giving you a ton of space for all your apps if you want to multi-task, or an incredibly immersive view for gaming. It comes in a very sharp 3440 x 1440 resolution, and the 240Hz refresh rate ensures your games run very smoothly and enables quick reflexes in games that require them. Of course, Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support are also available.

This is also a very bright display, reaching up to 1000 nits of brightness, and because it’s OLED, it offers a 1,350,000:1 contrast ratio, since individual pixels can be turned off entirely. There’s also an anti-glare coating on the display to prevent any distractions, which is especially important with a display that can catch light in different directions. Another benefit of OLED are incredibly fast pixel response times, with 0.03ms of grey-to-grey response and a 0.01ms pixel on/off time.

Corsair also boasts a “sophisticated burn-in prevention system” to ensure picture quality isn’t degraded by continuous use. In fact, the company offers a three-year warranty for both burn-in and dead pixels, so if you have any issues, you can get it repaired or replaced.

As cool as it sounds, the Corsair Xeneon Flex OLED doesn’t yet have a final set of specifications, a release date, or pricing. All of that will be happening later this year, but if you happen to be at Gamescom this week, you can try it for yourself there.

