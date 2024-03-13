Key Takeaways Corsair's new liquid cooling kit reduces setup time with minimal cables for connectivity.

The XH405i RGB Custom Cooling Kit features RGB lights, water block, fans, pump, and reservoir.

Priced at $699.99, this kit is compatible with various processors and GPUs, offering longevity for your PC setup.

If you have a complex PC setup that generates ample heat, you may have gone through your fair share of cooling solutions. While air coolers can be budget-friendly and compact, liquid coolers may be necessary depending on your devices. For instance, you might have to opt for a liquid cooler with a sizeable radiator to avoid thermal throttling. That being said, the number of cables and wires that are necessary to connect this type of cooler to your setup can be overwhelming. Now, Corsair is refining what it means to opt for liquid cooling with a new product.

Corsair is cutting down on cables for connectivity

Corsair has officially expanded its Hydro X Series with the addition of the iCue Link XH405i RGB Custom Cooling Kit (via PCGamesN). Featuring the company’s iCue technology, the CPU cooler can be connected with a limited number of cables, significantly reducing setup time. The XH405i comes with a water block, which is designed with compatibility in mind — it is designed to work with RTX 40 series GPUs, for instance. RGB lights are featured throughout the cooling system, which has three 120mm fans, a D5 pump, and a reservoir (via Guru3d). The copper plate and hexa-flow cooling engine of the XH405i also seamlessly operates with various Intel and AMD processors.

Corsair XH405i pricing and availability

At the moment, the XH405i RGB Custom Water Cooling Kit is available via Corsair’s website and other online retailers. The company is currently offering a three-year warranty on the product’s components, and this applies to all the core components of Hydro X Series devices. Currently, the XH405i RGB Custom Cooling Kit has a starting price of $699.99. While you might end up feeling the cost in your wallet, the end result is more longevity for your PC setup — this makes it a purchase you likely won’t regret. It’s also worth noting that, in terms of a custom-loop water coolers, the price could be worse.