Cortana's halo has finally dimmed. With a recent app update on the Microsoft Store on Windows 11 and Windows 10, Microsoft has finally ended support for the Cortana app on Windows for all users. We knew the day was coming since Microsoft's announcement in June, and since Windows Insiders noticed the change, but It is now officially deprecated. Opening the app will instead link to an online support document about the issue, with no usable features to enjoy and a simple "Cortana in Windows as a standalone app is deprecated" message.

As noted by Microsoft, the deprecation of this app means that you might want to try a few other things on Windows to accomplish tasks that Cortana once helped with. You can try Voice access in Windows 11 to control your PC with voice commands. You also can access the new Bing, and Bing Chat, from the search box in your Taskbar, or in Microsoft Edge to ask questions and get assistance with research. And, if you're a Windows Insider, try out Windows Copilot, which is a new AI-powered assistant backed by Bing Chat.

Originally, Microsoft mentioned that support for Cortana would end in the fall, but it seems like they've had an early change of heart. Version 4.2.308.1005.0 is now the last version of the Cortana app, killing it off and bringing that launch screen that links to the support page instead. Interestingly, Microsoft also mentions that support for Cortana in Teams mobile, Microsoft Teams display, and Microsoft Teams room is ending, too. However, Cortana in Outlook mobile will continue. The company ends its support document by mentioning, "we are excited to keep innovating and using AI to help you work smarter and faster".

It really was a rough ride for Cortana over the years. Originally born on Windows Phone, the virtual assistant never quite caught up to Siri or Alexa in terms of features and popularity. It's yet another product for the Microsoft graveyard.