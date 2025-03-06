Summary Cortical Labs developed the CL1, the world's first code-deployable biological computer, using lab-grown human brain cells.

The neurons in the CL1 run in the Biological Intelligence Operating System, which simulates a world for the neurons to live in.

Neurons used in the CL1 can adapt to code, offering an advantage over traditional neural networks in dense data analysis.

Just two years ago, Johns Hopkins University researchers estimated that a biocomputer, using human brain cells as the basis of computing, could be developed within our lifetime. Cortical Labs looks like it's speeding up that process. The Melbourne-based biotech firm revealed what it's calling the world's first code-deployable biological computer at MWC. It's called the CL1, and the company says it'll be available to researchers in June for around $35,000, according to The Independent.

How human neurons power the CL1

Don't worry -- Cortical Labs isn't scraping brain cells from actual humans for the CL1. The company says that the neurons are grown in a "nutrient-rich solution, supplying them with everything they need to be healthy" on top of a silicon chip. This creates a neural structure on top of the silicon, and the chip is able to send and receive electrical signals to and from the (real) neural network.

Running on top of the hardware -- if you can call neurons "hardware" -- is Cortical's Biological Intelligence Operating System, or biOS. The company says that this operating system simulates a world for the neurons, and as the neurons react to code, the simulation will change accordingly. This combination of "hard silicon and soft tissue" creates a true neural network created from actual neurons, according to Cortical Labs.

The company says everything about the CL1 is self-contained. You don't need any additional compute in order to use the system or external support to keep the neurons alive. It's a bit morbid, but the neurons will die eventually. Cortical Labs says the environment and simulated world in the CL1 can keep the neurons alive for up to six months.

The CL1 is largely targeted at data scientists and AI researchers, and although the device is available for purchase, Cortical Labs is also offering it remotely. It offers researchers access to the Cortical Cloud, which allows you to deploy code remotely on an array of CL1 machines. Given the short lifespan of the neurons, there's an obvious question about the sustainability of this system, as Cortical Labs -- or independent researchers -- will need to consistently replace the machines, and potentially start from scratch.

Cortical Labs claims that the adaptability of human neurons is one of the main advantages of the CL1 over a traditional neural network. As the neurons react to code, they can adapt and potentially speed up the process of learning in dense data analysis.

The neurons for the CL1 are grown in a lab, but the idea of using human brain cells to speed up AI development is concerning. Cortical has to simulate a world for these lab-grown neurons to live in, and although human cells can lead to big technological advancements, they also come with ethical implications along the lines of HeLa cells. As Cortical's own research shows, the neurons show signs of sentience.