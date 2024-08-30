Key Takeaways Incorrectly aligning your M.2 SSD or RAM modules before securing them in place can damage the contacts.

It's uncommon, but bending too many radiator fins on your AIO and breaking your motherboard's PCB can still happen if you're not careful.

Bending or breaking pins on your CPU or the socket can result in a broken processor, costing you dearly.

Pulling your graphics card out of the PCIe slot without releasing the latch can damage the contacts on the GPU as well as the motherboard.

If you're about to build a gaming PC, you probably already know the basics — how to budget for a gaming PC, how to match your CPU and GPU, and the common mistakes you should not make while building the PC. However, there are many more precautions one should keep in mind, especially when building a PC for the first time.

PC components are pricey, and not handling them well can sometimes lead to disastrous situations where replacing the component is the only way forward. This can lead to hundreds of dollars lost because of user error, needless panic and regret, and a ruined PC building experience. So, here are the costliest PC building mistakes you can make, according to me.

6 Improperly installing your M.2 SSD

It is rare but possible to damage your SSD

Close

Let's start with what seems to be one of the simplest parts of building a PC. Installing an M.2 SSD (SATA or NVMe) appears straightforward on the surface — align the SSD contacts with the M.2 slot, push it into the slot, and use the provided screw or clip to secure it in place. However, if you're doing this for the first time, it is possible to do it wrong, which can easily damage or even break your SSD permanently.

Not inserting the drive all the way or applying too much pressure when securing it to the slot can end up damaging the contacts or breaking the PCB.

The thing is, you need to push the drive inside the M.2 slot at an angle (around 30 degrees), gently push it into the slot without too much pressure, and then screw the other end to the motherboard without overtightening the screw. Not inserting the drive all the way or applying too much pressure when securing it to the slot can end up damaging the contacts or breaking the PCB.

Considering the cost of some of the newer high-end drives, a damaged 1TB or 2TB NVMe SSD can result in a loss worth anywhere from $70 to around $250.

5 Forcing the RAM into the slot

Take a step back if you encounter too much resistance

Close

Again, installing RAM modules on your motherboard should be one of the simplest tasks when putting your PC together. As long as you've bought the right type of RAM — DDR3, DDR4, or DDR5 — it's difficult to insert them in the wrong position, since the notch on the RAM sticks won't align with an incompatible slot.

With enough pressure in the wrong orientation, you can damage the contacts on the module as well as the motherboard slot.

Still, an inexperienced PC builder might incorrectly align the RAM module with the slot (in the reverse position, so to speak), and try to force it into the slot, naturally facing difficulty while doing so. With enough pressure in the wrong orientation, you can damage the contacts on the module as well as the motherboard slot, breaking one or both of your precious components.

A 32GB kit of DDR5 RAM can cost anywhere from $75 to over $200, depending on the frequency and model, whereas a DDR5 motherboard will cost you around $80 on the low end to over $400 at the high end. Hence, make sure you're aligning the notch on your RAM correctly with that on the slot before pushing down on the module.