As a hardcore PC user, I spend most of my time perched atop my comfy chair while I stare at my monitors and type away at my keyboard. Although my desk and chair cost a fraction of my gaming PC, I consider them just as important as my battle station, and the thought of using a couch even for console gaming is borderline unimaginable for me.

Or so I thought until I used nerdytec’s Couchmaster CYCON², a portable desk that’s built for gaming from a couch. Initially, I was a bit skeptical about the whole idea of a couch desk built for PC gamers. After all, wouldn't it be weird to drag your keyboard and mouse all the way to the couch? But after reviewing the product for a few days, I was quite impressed with the product. Sure, it has a couple of issues aside from the price tag, but what you get in return is a comfy lap desk that’s perfect for couch gaming, and even a little bit of productivity (assuming your display is large enough for you to view the contents from your couch).

About this review: Nerdytec sent me a Couchmaster CYCON² sample for review, but the company had no input in the contents of this article.

Couchmaster CYCON² A fantastic combo of comfort and functionality 8 / 10 $189 $199 Save $10 The Couchmaster CYCON² is an ergonomic desk built for PC users who prefer gaming from the comfort of their couch. It consists of a detached support board that you can place on the side cushions and includes six USB 3.0 ports, where you can plug in all your PC accessories. Pros Six USB 3.0 ports to connect all your peripherals

Comfy side cushions can also be used as armrests

Two storage pockets and great cable management Cons No RGB lighting

Awkward port placement

Expensive $189 at Amazon $185 at nerdytec

Price and availability

If you're buying the Couchmaster CYCON² from Amazon, the desk comes with a price tag of $199. That's a tad more expensive than your average lap desk or laptop table, which usually costs somewhere in the $50-70 range, though the CYCON² has enough features to justify the price. The standard version of the desk is available in two colors: Black and Fusion Gray, and you can get it at a cheaper price of $185 when ordering from nerdytec’s online store. There are also two other versions of the CYCON², with the first one being a limited edition variant that bears a cyberpunk theme for a $239 price. Meanwhile, the $399 Titan Edition is identical to its brethren, except it features nappa leather cushions and a lapboard made from Titanium.

What I like

It’s a versatile desk, capable of fitting many peripherals

Close

The CYCON² is a three-piece desk, consisting of a support/lapboard that rests on two side cushions. Setting it up is quite simple: all you have to do is place the cushions on either side and set the lapboard on top of them. Measuring 60cm in width and 33cm in length, the support board is large enough for you to place a full-size mechanical keyboard and a mouse.

Setting it up is quite simple: all you have to do is place the cushions on either side and set the lapboard on top of them.

If your keyboard is small and compact enough, you can even squeeze in a microphone or a gamepad without worrying about any of the components falling off. I also tried to use my 15.6-inch Acer Predator gaming laptop on the desk but saw mixed results. While I had enough space for the laptop and my mouse, the CYCON² sadly isn't so big that you could place a keyboard and a 15.6-inch laptop at the same time.

For those planning to use the CYCON² exclusively with a keyboard and mouse combo, nerdytec ships a mouse pad with their premium desk. If you want, you can permanently attach the mouse pad to the lapboard using the double-sided adhesive tape included in the box. Since I tend to switch between my gamepad and keyboard and mouse controls, I never glued the mousepad to the review unit I received. But the fact that the company decided to include this feature earns it some brownie points from me.

Plenty of ports, with solid cable management

Close

If you’re worried about running into cable management issues when using a wired keyboard and mouse on your couch, then the CYCON²’s robust port and cable management system has got you covered. The support board is equipped with six USB 3.0 ports. Two of these lie on the front, while the remaining four are present under the hood, and are accessible after unscrewing the lids on either side.

On the left, you’ll find two additional sockets besides the USB 3.0 ports. You’ll need to plug a special cable (included with the package) into these connections to connect the CYCON² to your PC and a wall socket. You'll also find a few pillars when you pry off the lids, and these are quite helpful when you want to neatly wrap the cables. The support board also has two holes in the front, two on the side, and two near the detachable lids, which you can use to route all the cables.

I tested all six of the USB ports with my peripherals, and sure enough, they worked without a hitch. In fact, one of the USB ports on the front even supports fast charging, so you can even plug your smartphone into the lapboard when it’s running out of juice. But if you're just using it with your laptop, you can easily ditch the cables and use the CYCON² as an ordinary lap desk.

I tested all six of the USB ports with my peripherals, and sure enough, they worked without a hitch.

The comfy desk has side pockets, too

While the lapboard is laden with features, the cushions are just as impressive. Packed with memory foam and covered with a microfiber cloth, these soft cushions double as comfy armrests when you get tired after long gaming sessions.

These soft cushions double as comfy armrests when you get tired after long gaming sessions.

As if the ports weren’t enough, nerdytec provides two side pockets on one of the cushions. The smaller one is made of mesh, and you can store your flash drives, USB dongles, and other peripherals in it for easy access. Meanwhile, you can place larger items like your smartphone or remotes into the larger fabric pocket. Additionally, you can store your mouse inside the included mouse bag, though you can only stick it on the support board instead of the cushions.

What I don’t like

The port placement could have been better

While I love the fact that the CYCON² serves the dual purpose of an ergonomic desk and a USB hub, the ports are a bit weirdly placed. As I mentioned earlier, I frequently rotate between my peripherals, so I can’t leave them permanently plugged into the CYCON².

This means that if the top USB ports are engaged, I’ll have to go through the whole procedure of unscrewing the bottom lids, routing all the cables, and plugging the peripherals into the USB ports before reattaching the lids. Ideally, the CYCON² should have featured more USB ports on the front, alongside an easy way to pass the cables under the board without opening up the lid every time.

Should you buy the Couchmaster CYCON²?

You should buy the Couchmaster CYCON² if:

You prefer couch gaming over conventional desk setups.

You want a comfortable lap desk with plenty of USB ports and pockets.

You wish to bring your keyboard and mouse to your couch without drawing the room in cables.

You shouldn’t buy the Couchmaster CYCON² if:

You’re not sold on the idea of a $100+ lap desk.

You can’t stand peripherals without RGB lighting.

You want to keep your gaming laptop with other peripherals on the desk.

The Couchmaster CYCON² is already one of the best accessories for couch gamers, but it’s also great for anyone on the hunt for a solid portable desk. Since it’s a detached three-piece desk, you won’t have any trouble relocating the desk. Heck, you can even ditch the cushions and just place the lapboard with a single-seater lounge chair (assuming the side rests on your chair are sturdy enough, of course).

However, the lack of RGB lighting can be bothersome for some users. The port placement could also use some fine-tuning. But otherwise, the CYCON² is a fantastic little device that deserves to be a part of your couch gaming setup.