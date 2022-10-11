Here’s an early look at Pixel 7’s Cough & Snore detection feature

Early last month, a teardown of the Digital Wellbeing app revealed that it would soon offer a new Cough & Snore detection feature. Google officially announced the feature during its Made by Google event earlier this month and confirmed that it would debut with the Pixel 7 series. While we’re still a few days away from trying it out on Google’s latest flagships, we already have an early look at the feature thanks to Mishaal Rahman.

Rahman enabled Cough & Snore detection on his Pixel 6 Pro ahead of its debut and shared the following screenshots. As you can see, the feature appears as a banner at the top of the Digital Wellbeing section on the device, giving users access to two buttons — Not now and Continue.

Here’s what cough & snore detection will look like within Digital Wellbeing on the Pixel 7. I just enabled this on my Pixel 6 Pro, so I have no data to actually show yet. I’ll leave it on overnight and see if it picks up anything. pic.twitter.com/kSSII0dlVj — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 10, 2022

You can tap the Continue button to set it up and provide microphone access to let your Pixel track cough and snore info in the Digital Wellbeing app. You’ll see the collected data in the Weekly summary card in the Bedtime mode section. The card shows your ‘Average cough count’ and ‘Average time snoring,’ along with a graph indicating the day you coughed or snored during sleep.

This cough & snore data is also shared w/ the Google Clock app (requires version 7.3+). pic.twitter.com/n9xfmikFfL — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 10, 2022

Rahman further reveals that the Digital Wellbeing app shares the cough and snore data with the Clock app (requires version 7.3 or later). You can access it by tapping the Show cough & snore info button on the Recent bedtime activity card in the Bedtime section of the app.

According to reports from other users, cough detection also appears to be working on the Pixel 6. However, Google is yet to confirm if it will officially roll out on older Pixel models. The company recently shared the names of a few Pixel 7 features that would become available on older Pixel models, but Cough & Snore detection was not on the list.