We've all been there – rushing through our day, juggling tasks, and sometimes letting little security habits slide. However, even small lapses can open the door to big risks. Here’s how a few simple changes can keep your digital workspace secure and worry-free.

6 Using weak or reused passwords

It can be tempting to create and use a password that’s easy to remember, especially when you have multiple accounts to take care of. But these convenient choices, like "123456" or even the classic "password," come with serious risks.

There are two things you need to do to avoid the risks associated with weak or reused passwords: first, create strong, unique passwords for each of your accounts, and second, avoid using the same password across multiple platforms. Your passwords should ideally be a mix of letters, numbers, and special characters. Avoid predictable patterns like birthdays, names, or simple phrases. Most websites even give you a heads-up by showing you if your password is weak or strong, so that you know where you stand.

Yes, remembering a unique password for each account can feel overwhelming. This is where a password manager can help by keeping all your passwords secure in one place — because those sticky notes pose more risk, since they leave your passwords out in the open for anyone to see. While most password apps are paid, there are several free password managers that do the job just as well.

Software and system update prompts can feel like a minor annoyance. But each time you hit "remind me later," you’re putting off essential fixes that protect your system from known threats. Software companies release updates specifically to address weaknesses they’ve identified, sometimes due to attacks that have already exploited those exact flaws.

If those prompts always seem to pop up at inconvenient times, try setting your system to update automatically during off-hours. You can also update all your apps at once through the Store app on your computer. For instance, if you are a Windows user, open the Store app and navigate to Downloads > Get updates. The updates will install in the background as you work on your tasks.

4 Downloading unverified files or apps

It’s easy to stumble upon download links in all sorts of places. Maybe a friend texts you a new app link, or you spot a "must-have" tool on a forum that promises to boost your productivity or unlock extra storage. These links are everywhere, including emails, social media, messaging apps, or even those flashy ads that claim you need to "get the latest version now." But here’s the thing: downloading without a second thought is exactly what hackers are hoping you’ll do.

Here are the actions you should be taking to keep yourself (and your company’s data) safe.

Stick to trusted sources : Download apps and files only from official websites or verified app stores like the Microsoft Store, Google Play, or Apple’s App Store to reduce the risk of malware.

: Download apps and files only from official websites or verified app stores like the Microsoft Store, Google Play, or Apple’s App Store to reduce the risk of malware. Beware of unfamiliar links : If a download link comes from an email or message that feels suspicious or unsolicited, avoid clicking on it. Always log in to your accounts on the official sites directly, rather than via a login link that may be sent to you.

: If a download link comes from an email or message that feels suspicious or unsolicited, avoid clicking on it. Always log in to your accounts on the official sites directly, rather than via a login link that may be sent to you. Check reviews and permissions : Before downloading, take a look at what other people are saying about the app and which permissions the app requires to run.

: Before downloading, take a look at what other people are saying about the app and which permissions the app requires to run. Use antivirus software: Having reliable antivirus software can help detect and prevent risky files from installing on your device. We'll cover more about this later in the article.

These practices can help you avoid unnecessary risks and keep both your personal and work data secure.

3 Connecting to unsecured Wi-Fi networks

Source: Unsplash

Who doesn’t love free Wi-Fi? While it’s convenient and can save you data, connecting to unsecured networks comes with real risks. When you join a public Wi-Fi network, you’re often sharing it with dozens, if not hundreds, of others — all potential entry points for hackers.

The way hackers do this is often through a tactic called a "man-in-the-middle" attack. In this setup, a hacker positions themselves between you and the connection point, allowing them to intercept the data being transmitted. So, when you’re entering login credentials, credit card details, or browsing sensitive information, the hacker can see and potentially capture that data in real-time. Even on Wi-Fi networks with passwords, the risk doesn’t vanish, since these passwords are usually shared among many people.

To keep your information safe, consider using a VPN when connecting to public Wi-Fi. A VPN encrypts your internet activity, making it much harder for anyone else on the network to see what you’re doing. If a VPN isn’t an option, stick to known, trusted networks or use your phone’s hotspot for added security. You can even access your home network securely from anywhere in the world.

2 Disabling antivirus or firewall protections

This shouldn’t even be a question, yet many people still disable their antivirus or firewall protections, sometimes because they think it slows down their computer, or maybe just to get rid of those pop-up reminders.

These security apps are there for a reason: they help protect against a range of threats, from viruses to ransomware. Antivirus software constantly scans for and blocks harmful files, while a firewall manages incoming and outgoing network traffic, stopping unauthorized access to your device. Without them, your system is open to anything that tries to sneak in.

If your current antivirus or firewall setup isn’t meeting your needs (whether it’s too slow or too intrusive) there are plenty of other reliable security programs to consider. Many antivirus programs are designed to be lightweight and efficient, so you can find one that balances protection with performance. Once you have downloaded one, configure it to run regular scans and keep it up to date. We also recommend ensuring both real-time protection and firewall monitoring are active​​​​​​.

1 Staying logged into accounts or not locking your computer

We all step away from our computers now and then, maybe to grab a coffee, chat with a coworker, or answer a quick call. But in those few minutes, anyone can peek into your files or access sensitive accounts because of your unlocked screen.

If you tend to forget to lock your screen, consider adjusting the sleep or screen timeout settings. Most devices allow you to adjust the settings so that your screen will lock after a minute or two of inactivity. Logging out of critical accounts, like work emails or secure portals, when you’re finished using them can provide an extra layer of security. In this case, even if someone does manage to access your computer, they’ll hit a barrier when they try to open sensitive apps or files.

Protect your data and secure your workspace

Keeping your work files and personal information safe is part of the job, and a few simple habits can go a long way. Think before you click, keep your programs up to date, and stay safe out there. The tips above can help you have a more secure workspace and a little extra peace of mind.