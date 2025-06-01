One of the biggest selling points of the Apple ecosystem is the seamless interconnectivity features. I'm talking about Handoff, Sidecar, and, of course, everyone's favorite -- AirDrop. Unless you're living under a rock, you should be aware of AirDrop's capabilities. It's a file transfer tool used to send and receive files between Apple devices. If you want to send a photo from your iPhone to your Mac, AirDrop is arguably the fastest way to do it. While it's certainly convenient and useful, one of the biggest downsides of AirDrop is the fact that it only works on Apple devices.

So if you're like me, and you use a Mac along with an Android smartphone, you won't be able to use AirDrop. That said, there are several alternatives that you can use to transfer files between the two devices. There are KDE Connect, LocalSend, and other such apps that use Wi-Fi to transfer files. You can, of course, also use other means, like connecting a cable and sticking to the good 'ol wired route. However, none of these is as convenient as native AirDrop. To fix that, I decided to host an AirDrop replica on my home network. It looks and functions just like Apple's file transfer system, and it has made my life a lot easier. Here's how you can make file transfer a breeze between all your devices.

Looks familiar and works as intended

Almost like a 1:1 replica