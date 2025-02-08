After a long day at the office and entertaining my kids, when it’s finally time for me to sit down and play, sometimes I just can’t muster the energy for a platformer, shooter, or RPG. Usually, that's the time I grab a classic game from my childhood, something familiar that I've beaten a hundred times over. When my brain isn't ready for punishing gameplay, cozy games have been my saving grace lately, with their whimsical stories, fun and engaging puzzles, and witty dialogue. While they may not be super challenging, don't write them off. Some of these games are worth your downtime.

A Nintendo Switch OLED model with the Joy-Con detached playing Kirby Super Star on the SNES Switch Online app
Related
10 SNES classics that deserve more love today

You need to check out these hidden gems

13

9 Donut County

Have a garbage day!