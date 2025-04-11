For the first few PCs I used, I didn't have much of a say in the components. I used to shoot for the stars, and my parents used to land a few storeys from the ground, selecting whatever hardware fit the budget. Later, when I started earning, and had full control over my builds for the first time, I started with budget PCs. From using a Pentium 3 pre-built machine to a custom-built Ryzen 7 5700X and RTX 3080 gaming rig, I have a long list of CPUs and GPUs that I wish I had purchased at launch.

Sometimes, I compromised due to limited budgets, while in other instances, I delayed the purchase, hoping for prices to fall or something better to come out. With the benefit of hindsight, however, I can now proclaim that not grabbing these six components when I should have, will remain my biggest PC building regrets.

6 GTX 1060 6GB

Before I built a GTX 1050 Ti PC

The first PC build that was truly my own was a budget build I put together back in mid-2017 — the very first machine I built with my own money. Pairing the GTX 1050 Ti with the Ryzen 5 1600 was one of the PC hardware missteps that I regret the most. The GTX 1050 Ti had no business being in that build, despite my limited funds and the GPU's affordable price point. For $200 more, I could have bought one of the best budget GPUs of all time; the GTX 1060 6GB.

Launched around a year before I decided to build a PC, the GTX 1060 was a GPU I had my eyes on for a long time. It provided unparalleled value at the time, making 1080p AAA gaming a breeze in almost every title. Sometimes, I wish I had built my PC a year earlier, so I wouldn't have had any option but to go with the GTX 1060. It would have lasted me way longer than the two years I spent with the GTX 1050 Ti, and proved to be one of the best hardware purchases of my PC building journey.

5 RTX 2060 Super

Instead of the GTX 1660 Ti