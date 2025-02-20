When you're building a gaming or rendering PC, you need the best graphics card you can afford. After all, it's the one component that maximizes your frame rate. However, having an equally capable CPU is important to make the most of your GPU's horsepower, and many people — including myself sometimes — tend to overlook that.

I upgraded to the RTX 4090 in 2022 when it launched without upgrading my CPU first — the Ryzen 5900X. Honestly, I was just waiting for the 7950X3D to notice a significant performance boost, but AMD didn't launch it until February 2023. I quickly realized that my 5900X was holding my RTX 4090 back, especially at 1440p resolution. And these were the signs I noticed which you should look out for.

3 Low GPU usage

GPU usage rarely exceeds 80%