Regardless of how much you’ve invested in your PC setup, you likely want to do everything you can to maximize its lifespan. This means ensuring that it’s always operating at an optimal temperature, especially while you’re gaming or executing other heavy-duty tasks. To do so, you’re going to need additional hardware to keep heat at bay — but with the right air cooler, it doesn’t have to be difficult.

Lamptron has unveiled a new CPU air cooler called the ST060, fully equipped with six 6mm heat pipes designed to streamline warm air toward its two heatsinks (via Caseking). However, perhaps its best feature is not what’s inside, but on the outside — the ST060 has a six-inch HD display. This means that while you’re using your PC, you can keep an eye on the vitals of your setup (Alternatively you can use it as a second display). The cooler itself has a dual-tower design and two 120mm non-RGB cooling fans. Its baseplate is composed of copper, which helps pull heat away from the actual processor. Lamptron claims that the ST060 can dissipate up to 260W of heat. However, it’s worth noting that the cooler only works with the AMD AM4 socket. The ST060 also needs two cables in order for its display to be used — it functions via a USB Type-A and an HDMI port.

It seems that the ST060 is retailing for about $273 via German-based Caseking (via Tom’s Hardware). There are three different variants to choose from — two Addressable RGB (ARGB) editions that come with either black or white fans and a silver heatsink, and a standard edition with a black heatsink and black fans. While there are other alternatives on the market with similar specs, the display is a worthwhile selling point — especially if you want to be as diligent about maintaining your PC setup over the course of its lifespan.