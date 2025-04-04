Buying a CPU is often much more than a necessary upgrade — it can determine the platform you'll stay on for the foreseeable future, and the features you'll have access to. This is why it's important to spend some time finding the details about the CPU you're planning to buy. The number of specifications you'll find online might overwhelm you, especially if you're new to PCs. So, I've condensed everything down to the 5 specs you should care about, and 3 that you can ignore.

I won't list basic stuff like socket type and supported chipsets, as a Google search or PCPartPicker will point out any compatibility conflicts. While things like CPU cores, cache, and TDP are useful, you don't really need to worry about clock speeds and unlocked multipliers on modern CPUs.

7 Number of cores

First things first