Here are the CPUs that are compatible with Windows 11

Microsoft announced Windows 11 today, and it’s been publishing documentation all day. In fact, the system requirements have changed. You now need a 64-bit CPU, and it needs to have at least two cores. RAM and storage requirements have been bumped up to 4GB and 64GB respectively. Other new requirements include TPM 2.0, DirectX 12, a Precision touchpad, and more.

As usual, Microsoft also publishes a list of supported processors that you can use with Windows. While the company usually just added new processors to the list throughout the lifecycle of Windows 10, Windows 11 cuts some CPUs off of the list.

Note that if your processor isn’t on the list, it might not be the end of the world. It might just work anyway, Microsoft might change the list later, or there might be workarounds.

But while the official spec is a 64-bit CPU with at least two cores and at least 1GHz clock speed, the list of supported CPUs doesn’t reflect that. Microsoft has stripped all sixth-generation and seventh-generation Intel processors from the list. Here’s the full list of supported Intel CPUs:

Windows 11 Supported Intel Processors Intel® Atom® x6200FE Intel® Atom® x6211E Intel® Atom® x6212RE Intel® Atom® x6413E Intel® Atom® x6414RE Intel® Atom® x6425E Intel® Atom® x6425RE Intel® Atom® x6427FE Intel® Celeron® G4900 Intel® Celeron® G4900T Intel® Celeron® G4920 Intel® Celeron® G4930 Intel® Celeron® G4930E Intel® Celeron® G4930T Intel® Celeron® G4932E Intel® Celeron® G4950 Intel® Celeron® J4005 Intel® Celeron® J4105 Intel® Celeron® J4115 Intel® Celeron® N4000 Intel® Celeron® N4100 Intel® Celeron® 3867U Intel® Celeron® 4205U Intel® Celeron® 4305U Intel® Celeron® 4305UE Intel® Celeron® J4025 Intel® Celeron® J4125 Intel® Celeron® N4020 Intel® Celeron® N4120 Intel® Celeron® 5205U Intel® Celeron® 5305U Intel® Celeron® G5900 Intel® Celeron® G5900E Intel® Celeron® G5900T Intel® Celeron® G5900TE Intel® Celeron® G5905 Intel® Celeron® G5905T Intel® Celeron® G5920 Intel® Celeron® G5925 Intel® Celeron® J6412 Intel® Celeron® J6413 Intel® Celeron® N6210 Intel® Celeron® N6211 Intel® Celeron® N4500 Intel® Celeron® N4505 Intel® Celeron® N5100 Intel® Celeron® N5105 Intel® Celeron® 6305 Intel® Celeron® 6305E Intel® Core™ i5-10210Y Intel® Core™ i5-10310Y Intel® Core™ i5-8200Y Intel® Core™ i5-8210Y Intel® Core™ i5-8310Y Intel® Core™ i7-10510Y Intel® Core™ i7-8500Y Intel® Core™ m3-8100Y Intel® Core™ i3-8100 Intel® Core™ i3-8100B Intel® Core™ i3-8100H Intel® Core™ i3-8100T Intel® Core™ i3-8109U Intel® Core™ i3-8140U Intel® Core™ i3-8300 Intel® Core™ i3-8300T Intel® Core™ i3-8350K Intel® Core™ i5+8400 Intel® Core™ i5+8500 Intel® Core™ i5-8257U Intel® Core™ i5-8259U Intel® Core™ i5-8260U Intel® Core™ i5-8269U Intel® Core™ i5-8279U Intel® Core™ i5-8300H Intel® Core™ i5-8400 Intel® Core™ i5-8400B Intel® Core™ i5-8400H Intel® Core™ i5-8400T Intel® Core™ i5-8500 Intel® Core™ i5-8500B Intel® Core™ i5-8500T Intel® Core™ i5-8600 Intel® Core™ i5-8600K Intel® Core™ i5-8600T Intel® Core™ i7-8086K Intel® Core™ i7-8557U Intel® Core™ i7-8559U Intel® Core™ i7-8569U Intel® Core™ i7-8700 Intel® Core™ i7-8700B Intel® Core™ i7-8700K Intel® Core™ i7-8700T Intel® Core™ i7-8750H Intel® Core™ i7-8850H Intel® Core™ i3-8130U Intel® Core™ i5-8250U Intel® Core™ i5-8350U Intel® Core™ i7-8550U Intel® Core™ i7-8650U Intel® Core™ i3-8145U Intel® Core™ i3-8145UE Intel® Core™ i5-8265U Intel® Core™ i5-8365U Intel® Core™ i5-8365UE Intel® Core™ i7-8565U Intel® Core™ i7-8665U Intel® Core™ i7-8665UE Intel® Core™ i3-9100 Intel® Core™ i3-9100E Intel® Core™ i3-9100F Intel® Core™ i3-9100HL Intel® Core™ i3-9100T Intel® Core™ i3-9100TE Intel® Core™ i3-9300 Intel® Core™ i3-9300T Intel® Core™ i3-9320 Intel® Core™ i3-9350K Intel® Core™ i3-9350KF Intel® Core™ i5-9300H Intel® Core™ i5-9300HF Intel® Core™ i5-9400 Intel® Core™ i5-9400F Intel® Core™ i5-9400H Intel® Core™ i5-9400T Intel® Core™ i5-9500 Intel® Core™ i5-9500E Intel® Core™ i5-9500F Intel® Core™ i5-9500T Intel® Core™ i5-9500TE Intel® Core™ i5-9600 Intel® Core™ i5-9600K Intel® Core™ i5-9600KF Intel® Core™ i5-9600T Intel® Core™ i7-9700 Intel® Core™ i7-9700E Intel® Core™ i7-9700F Intel® Core™ i7-9700K Intel® Core™ i7-9700KF Intel® Core™ i7-9700T Intel® Core™ i7-9700TE Intel® Core™ i7-9750H Intel® Core™ i7-9750HF Intel® Core™ i7-9850H Intel® Core™ i7-9850HE Intel® Core™ i7-9850HL Intel® Core™ i9-8950HK Intel® Core™ i9-9880H Intel® Core™ i9-9900 Intel® Core™ i9-9900K Intel® Core™ i9-9900KF Intel® Core™ i9-9900KS Intel® Core™ i9-9900T Intel® Core™ i9-9980HK Intel® Core™ i3-10100Y Intel® Core™ i3-10110Y Intel® Core™ i9-10900X Intel® Core™ i9-10920X Intel® Core™ i9-10940X Intel® Core™ i9-10980XE Intel® Core™ i3-10100 Intel® Core™ i3-10100E Intel® Core™ i3-10100F Intel® Core™ i3-10100T Intel® Core™ i3-10100TE Intel® Core™ i3-10105 Intel® Core™ i3-10105F Intel® Core™ i3-10105T Intel® Core™ i3-10110U Intel® Core™ i3-10300 Intel® Core™ i3-10300T Intel® Core™ i3-10305 Intel® Core™ i3-10305T Intel® Core™ i3-10320 Intel® Core™ i3-10325 Intel® Core™ i5-10200H Intel® Core™ i5-10210U Intel® Core™ i5-10300H Intel® Core™ i5-10310U Intel® Core™ i5-10400 Intel® Core™ i5-10400F Intel® Core™ i5-10400H Intel® Core™ i5-10400T Intel® Core™ i5-10500 Intel® Core™ i5-10500E Intel® Core™ i5-10500H Intel® Core™ i5-10500T Intel® Core™ i5-10500TE Intel® Core™ i5-10600 Intel® Core™ i5-10600K Intel® Core™ i5-10600KF Intel® Core™ i5-10600T Intel® Core™ i7-10510U Intel® Core™ i7-10610U Intel® Core™ i7-10700 Intel® Core™ i7-10700E Intel® Core™ i7-10700F Intel® Core™ i7-10700K Intel® Core™ i7-10700KF Intel® Core™ i7-10700T Intel® Core™ i7-10700TE Intel® Core™ i7-10710U Intel® Core™ i7-10750H Intel® Core™ i7-10810U Intel® Core™ i7-10850H Intel® Core™ i7-10870H Intel® Core™ i7-10875H Intel® Core™ i9-10850K Intel® Core™ i9-10885H Intel® Core™ i9-10900 Intel® Core™ i9-10900E Intel® Core™ i9-10900F Intel® Core™ i9-10900K Intel® Core™ i9-10900KF Intel® Core™ i9-10900T Intel® Core™ i9-10900TE Intel® Core™ i9-10980HK Intel® Core™ i3-1000G1 Intel® Core™ i3-1000G4 Intel® Core™ i3-1005G1 Intel® Core™ i5-1030G4 Intel® Core™ i5-1030G7 Intel® Core™ i5-1035G1 Intel® Core™ i5-1035G4 Intel® Core™ i5-1035G7 Intel® Core™ i5-1038NG7 Intel® Core™ i7-1060G7 Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7 Intel® Core™ i7-1068NG7 Intel® Core™ i3-L13G4 Intel® Core™ i5-L16G7 Intel® Core™ i5-11400 Intel® Core™ i5-11400F Intel® Core™ i5-11400T Intel® Core™ i5-11500 Intel® Core™ i5-11500T Intel® Core™ i5-11600 Intel® Core™ i5-11600K Intel® Core™ i5-11600KF Intel® Core™ i5-11600T Intel® Core™ i7-11700 Intel® Core™ i7-11700F Intel® Core™ i7-11700K Intel® Core™ i7-11700KF Intel® Core™ i7-11700T Intel® Core™ i9-11900 Intel® Core™ i9-11900F Intel® Core™ i9-11900K Intel® Core™ i9-11900KF Intel® Core™ i9-11900T Intel® Core™ i3-1110G4 Intel® Core™ i3-1115G4 Intel® Core™ i3-1115G4E Intel® Core™ i3-1115GRE Intel® Core™ i3-1120G4 Intel® Core™ i3-1125G4 Intel® Core™ i5-11300H Intel® Core™ i5-1130G7 Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 Intel® Core™ i5-1140G7 Intel® Core™ i5-1145G7 Intel® Core™ i5-1145G7E Intel® Core™ i5-1145GRE Intel® Core™ i7-11370H Intel® Core™ i7-11375H Intel® Core™ i7-1160G7 Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7 Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7 Intel® Core™ i7-1180G7 Intel® Core™ i7-1185G7 Intel® Core™ i7-1185G7E Intel® Core™ i7-1185GRE Intel® Pentium® Gold 4425Y Intel® Pentium® Gold 6500Y Intel® Pentium® Gold G5400 Intel® Pentium® Gold G5400T Intel® Pentium® Gold G5420 Intel® Pentium® Gold G5420T Intel® Pentium® Gold G5500 Intel® Pentium® Gold G5500T Intel® Pentium® Gold G5600 Intel® Pentium® Gold G5600T Intel® Pentium® Gold G5620 Intel® Pentium® Silver J5005 Intel® Pentium® Silver N5000 Intel® Pentium® Gold 4417U Intel® Pentium® Gold 5405U Intel® Pentium® Silver J5040 Intel® Pentium® Silver N5030 Intel® Pentium® Gold 6405U Intel® Pentium® Gold G6400 Intel® Pentium® Gold G6400E Intel® Pentium® Gold G6400T Intel® Pentium® Gold G6400TE Intel® Pentium® Gold G6405 Intel® Pentium® Gold G6405T Intel® Pentium® Gold G6500 Intel® Pentium® Gold G6500T Intel® Pentium® Gold G6505 Intel® Pentium® Gold G6505T Intel® Pentium® Gold G6600 Intel® Pentium® Gold G6605 Intel® Pentium® 6805 Intel® Pentium® J6426 Intel® Pentium® N6415 Intel® Pentium® Silver N6000 Intel® Pentium® Silver N6005 Intel® Pentium® Gold 7505 Intel® Xeon® Bronze 3104 Intel® Xeon® Bronze 3106 Intel® Xeon® Gold 5115 Intel® Xeon® Gold 5118 Intel® Xeon® Gold 5119T Intel® Xeon® Gold 5120 Intel® Xeon® Gold 5120T Intel® Xeon® Gold 5122 Intel® Xeon® Gold 6126 Intel® Xeon® Gold 6126F Intel® Xeon® Gold 6126T Intel® Xeon® Gold 6128 Intel® Xeon® Gold 6130 Intel® Xeon® Gold 6130F Intel® Xeon® Gold 6130T Intel® Xeon® Gold 6132 Intel® Xeon® Gold 6134 Intel® Xeon® Gold 6136 Intel® Xeon® Gold 6138 Intel® Xeon® Gold 6138F Intel® Xeon® Gold 6138P Intel® Xeon® Gold 6138T Intel® Xeon® Gold 6140 Intel® Xeon® Gold 6142 Intel® Xeon® Gold 6142F Intel® Xeon® Gold 6144 Intel® Xeon® Gold 6146 Intel® Xeon® Gold 6148 Intel® Xeon® Gold 6148F Intel® Xeon® Gold 6150 Intel® Xeon® Gold 6152 Intel® Xeon® Gold 6154 Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8153 Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8156 Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8158 Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8160 Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8160F Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8160T Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8164 Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8168 Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8170 Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8176 Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8176F Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8180 Intel® Xeon® Silver 4108 Intel® Xeon® Silver 4109T Intel® Xeon® Silver 4110 Intel® Xeon® Silver 4112 Intel® Xeon® Silver 4114 Intel® Xeon® Silver 4114T Intel® Xeon® Silver 4116 Intel® Xeon® Silver 4116T Intel® Xeon® E-2124 Intel® Xeon® E-2124G Intel® Xeon® E-2126G Intel® Xeon® E-2134 Intel® Xeon® E-2136 Intel® Xeon® E-2144G Intel® Xeon® E-2146G Intel® Xeon® E-2174G Intel® Xeon® E-2176G Intel® Xeon® E-2176M Intel® Xeon® E-2186G Intel® Xeon® E-2186M Intel® Xeon® E-2224 Intel® Xeon® E-2224G Intel® Xeon® E-2226G Intel® Xeon® E-2226GE Intel® Xeon® E-2234 Intel® Xeon® E-2236 Intel® Xeon® E-2244G Intel® Xeon® E-2246G Intel® Xeon® E-2254ME Intel® Xeon® E-2254ML Intel® Xeon® E-2274G Intel® Xeon® E-2276G Intel® Xeon® E-2276M Intel® Xeon® E-2276ME Intel® Xeon® E-2276ML Intel® Xeon® E-2278G Intel® Xeon® E-2278GE Intel® Xeon® E-2278GEL Intel® Xeon® E-2286G Intel® Xeon® E-2286M Intel® Xeon® E-2288G Intel® Xeon® Bronze 3204 Intel® Xeon® Bronze 3206R Intel® Xeon® Gold 5215 Intel® Xeon® Gold 5215L Intel® Xeon® Gold 5217 Intel® Xeon® Gold 5218B Intel® Xeon® Gold 5218N Intel® Xeon® Gold 5218R Intel® Xeon® Gold 5218T Intel® Xeon® Gold 5220 Intel® Xeon® Gold 5220R Intel® Xeon® Gold 5220S Intel® Xeon® Gold 5220T Intel® Xeon® Gold 5222 Intel® Xeon® Gold 6208U Intel® Xeon® Gold 6209U Intel® Xeon® Gold 6210U Intel® Xeon® Gold 6212U Intel® Xeon® Gold 6222V Intel® Xeon® Gold 6226 Intel® Xeon® Gold 6226R Intel® Xeon® Gold 6230 Intel® Xeon® Gold 6230N Intel® Xeon® Gold 6230R Intel® Xeon® Gold 6230T Intel® Xeon® Gold 6238 Intel® Xeon® Gold 6238L Intel® Xeon® Gold 6238T Intel® Xeon® Gold 6240 Intel® Xeon® Gold 6240L Intel® Xeon® Gold 6240R Intel® Xeon® Gold 6240Y Intel® Xeon® Gold 6242 Intel® Xeon® Gold 6242R Intel® Xeon® Gold 6244 Intel® Xeon® Gold 6246R Intel® Xeon® Gold 6248 Intel® Xeon® Gold 6248R Intel® Xeon® Gold 6250 Intel® Xeon® Gold 6250L Intel® Xeon® Gold 6252 Intel® Xeon® Gold 6252N Intel® Xeon® Gold 6254 Intel® Xeon® Gold 6256 Intel® Xeon® Gold 6258R Intel® Xeon® Gold 6262V Intel® Xeon® Gold Gold 5218 Intel® Xeon® Gold Gold 6238R Intel® Xeon® Gold6246 Intel® Xeon® Goldv 6234 Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8253 Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8256 Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8260 Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8260L Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8260Y Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8268 Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8270 Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8276 Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8276L Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8280 Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8280L Intel® Xeon® Platinum 9221 Intel® Xeon® Platinum 9222 Intel® Xeon® Platinum 9242 Intel® Xeon® Platinum 9282 Intel® Xeon® Silver 4208 Intel® Xeon® Silver 4209T Intel® Xeon® Silver 4210 Intel® Xeon® Silver 4210R Intel® Xeon® Silver 4210T Intel® Xeon® Silver 4214 Intel® Xeon® Silver 4214R Intel® Xeon® Silver 4214Y Intel® Xeon® Silver 4215 Intel® Xeon® Silver 4215R Intel® Xeon® Silver 4216 Intel® Xeon® W-2223 Intel® Xeon® W-2225 Intel® Xeon® W-2235 Intel® Xeon® W-2245 Intel® Xeon® W-2255 Intel® Xeon® W-2265 Intel® Xeon® W-2275 Intel® Xeon® W-2295 Intel® Xeon® W-3223 Intel® Xeon® W-3225 Intel® Xeon® W-3235 Intel® Xeon® W-3245 Intel® Xeon® W-3245M Intel® Xeon® W-3265 Intel® Xeon® W-3265M Intel® Xeon® W-3275 Intel® Xeon® W-3275M Intel® Xeon® W-10855M Intel® Xeon® W-10885M Intel® Xeon® W-1250 Intel® Xeon® W-1250E Intel® Xeon® W-1250P Intel® Xeon® W-1250TE Intel® Xeon® W-1270 Intel® Xeon® W-1270E Intel® Xeon® W-1270P Intel® Xeon® W-1270TE Intel® Xeon® W-1290 Intel® Xeon® W-1290E Intel® Xeon® W-1290P Intel® Xeon® W-1290T Intel® Xeon® W-1290TE Intel® Xeon® Gold 5315Y Intel® Xeon® Gold 5317 Intel® Xeon® Gold 5318N Intel® Xeon® Gold 5318S Intel® Xeon® Gold 5320 Intel® Xeon® Gold 5320T Intel® Xeon® Gold 6312U Intel® Xeon® Gold 6314U Intel® Xeon® Gold 6326 Intel® Xeon® Gold 6330 Intel® Xeon® Gold 6330N Intel® Xeon® Gold 6334 Intel® Xeon® Gold 6336Y Intel® Xeon® Gold 6338 Intel® Xeon® Gold 6338N Intel® Xeon® Gold 6338T Intel® Xeon® Gold 6342 Intel® Xeon® Gold 6346 Intel® Xeon® Gold 6348 Intel® Xeon® Gold 6354 Intel® Xeon® Gold Gold 5318Y Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8351N Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8352S Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8352V Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8352Y Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8358 Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8358P Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8360Y Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8368 Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8368Q Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8380 Intel® Xeon® Silver 4309Y Intel® Xeon® Silver 4310 Intel® Xeon® Silver 4310T Intel® Xeon® Silver 4314 Intel® Xeon® Silver 4316

Ditching support for 6th- and 7th-gen Intel processors is a big deal. As far as Microsoft’s own hardware goes, that leaves out the Surface Studio 2, which is the newest version. You can buy one on Microsoft’s website right now with no discount; it still starts at $3,500. Another thing that’s not on the list is the Pentium Gold 4415Y that’s in the Surface Go.

So, as far as Surface goes, you need Surface Laptop 2 or newer, Surface Book 2 or newer, Surface Pro 6 or newer, Surface Go 2, Surface Laptop Go, and that’s it.

AMD users seem to be in even worse shape. The Windows 11 supported CPU list sheds the A-series and FX-series, along with Ryzen 1000 and most Ryzen 2000 chips.

Windows 11 Supported AMD Processors AMD AMD 3015e AMD AMD 3020e AMD Athlon™ Gold 3150C AMD Athlon™ Gold 3150U AMD Athlon™ Silver 3050C AMD Athlon™ Silver 3050e AMD Athlon™ Silver 3050U AMD Athlon™ 3000G AMD Athlon™ 300GE AMD Athlon™ 300U AMD Athlon™ 320GE AMD Athlon™ Gold 3150G AMD Athlon™ Gold 3150GE AMD Athlon™ Silver 3050GE AMD EPYC™ 7232P AMD EPYC™ 7252 AMD EPYC™ 7262 AMD EPYC™ 7272 AMD EPYC™ 7282 AMD EPYC™ 7302 AMD EPYC™ 7302P AMD EPYC™ 7352 AMD EPYC™ 7402 AMD EPYC™ 7402P AMD EPYC™ 7452 AMD EPYC™ 7502 AMD EPYC™ 7502P AMD EPYC™ 7532 AMD EPYC™ 7542 AMD EPYC™ 7552 AMD EPYC™ 7642 AMD EPYC™ 7662 AMD EPYC™ 7702 AMD EPYC™ 7702P AMD EPYC™ 7742 AMD EPYC™ 7F32 AMD EPYC™ 7F52 AMD EPYC™ 7F72 AMD EPYC™ 7H12 AMD EPYC™ 72F3 AMD EPYC™ 7313 AMD EPYC™ 7313P AMD EPYC™ 7343 AMD EPYC™ 73F3 AMD EPYC™ 7413 AMD EPYC™ 7443 AMD EPYC™ 7443P AMD EPYC™ 7453 AMD EPYC™ 74F3 AMD EPYC™ 7513 AMD EPYC™ 7543 AMD EPYC™ 7543P AMD EPYC™ 75F3 AMD EPYC™ 7643 AMD EPYC™ 7663 AMD EPYC™ 7713 AMD EPYC™ 7713P AMD EPYC™ 7763 AMD Ryzen™ 3 3250C AMD Ryzen™ 3 3250U AMD Ryzen™ 3 3200G with Radeon™ Vega 8 Graphics AMD Ryzen™ 3 3200GE AMD Ryzen™ 3 3200U AMD Ryzen™ 3 3350U AMD Ryzen™ 3 2300X AMD Ryzen™ 3 5300U AMD Ryzen™ 3 3100 AMD Ryzen™ 3 3300U AMD Ryzen™ 3 4300G AMD Ryzen™ 3 4300GE AMD Ryzen™ 3 4300U AMD Ryzen™ 3 5400U AMD Ryzen™ 3 PRO 3200G AMD Ryzen™ 3 PRO 3200GE AMD Ryzen™ 3 PRO 3300U AMD Ryzen™ 3 PRO 4350G AMD Ryzen™ 3 PRO 4350GE AMD Ryzen™ 3 PRO 4450U AMD Ryzen™ 3 PRO 5450U AMD Ryzen™ 5 3400G with Radeon™ RX Vega 11 Graphics AMD Ryzen™ 5 3400GE AMD Ryzen™ 5 3450U AMD Ryzen™ 5 3500C AMD Ryzen™ 5 3500U AMD Ryzen™ 5 3550H AMD Ryzen™ 5 3580U Microsoft Surface® Edition AMD Ryzen™ 5 2500X AMD Ryzen™ 5 2600 AMD Ryzen™ 5 2600E AMD Ryzen™ 5 2600X AMD Ryzen™ 5 5500U AMD Ryzen™ 5 3500 Processor AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600 AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600X AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600XT AMD Ryzen™ 5 4600G AMD Ryzen™ 5 4500U AMD Ryzen™ 5 4600GE AMD Ryzen™ 5 4600H AMD Ryzen™ 5 4600U AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600H AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600HS AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600U AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600X AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 3400G AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 3400GE AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 3500U AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 2600 AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 3600 AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 4650G AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 4650GE AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 4650U AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 5650U AMD Ryzen™ 7 3700C AMD Ryzen™ 7 3700U AMD Ryzen™ 7 3750H AMD Ryzen™ 7 3780U Microsoft Surface® Edition AMD Ryzen™ 7 2700 AMD Ryzen™ 7 2700E Processor AMD Ryzen™ 7 2700X AMD Ryzen™ 7 5700U AMD Ryzen™ 7 3700X AMD Ryzen™ 7 3800X AMD Ryzen™ 7 3800XT AMD Ryzen™ 7 4700G AMD Ryzen™ 7 4700GE AMD Ryzen™ 7 4700U AMD Ryzen™ 7 4800H AMD Ryzen™ 7 4800HS AMD Ryzen™ 7 4800U AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800H AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800U AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800 AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800X AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 3700U AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 2700 AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 2700X AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 4750G AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 4750GE AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 4750U AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 5850U AMD Ryzen™ 9 3900 Processor AMD Ryzen™ 9 3900X AMD Ryzen™ 9 3900XT AMD Ryzen™ 9 3950X AMD Ryzen™ 9 4900H AMD Ryzen™ 9 4900HS AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900HS AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900HX AMD Ryzen™ 9 5980HS AMD Ryzen™ 9 5980HX AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900 AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900X AMD Ryzen™ 9 5950X AMD Ryzen™ 9 PRO 3900 AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 2920X AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 2950X AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 2970WX AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 2990WX AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 3960X AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 3970X AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 3990X AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 3945WX AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 3955WX AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 3975WX AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 3995WX

Finally, if you’ve got a Windows on ARM PC, the only processor that’s no longer on the Windows 11 supported CPU list is the Snapdragon 835, which isn’t super surprising.

Windows 11 Supported Qualcomm Processors Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Snapdragon 850 Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Snapdragon 7c Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Snapdragon 8c Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Snapdragon 8cx Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Snapdragon 8cx (Gen2) Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Microsoft SQ1 Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Microsoft SQ2

Whether these Windows 11 supported CPU changes actually end up being meaningful to you remains to be seen. From experience, we usually see that Windows tends to honor the CPU minimum requirements, rather than the actual list of supported CPUs.

To check out Microsoft’s documentation on supported CPUs in Windows 11, you can find out more here.