Nvidia's GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards are here ... well, some of them are. They're positioned to go up against AMD's upcoming RX 90 series, offering the latest in frame generation, upscaling, and neural tech to deliver impressive performance. A drawback of these new GPUs is the reliance on AI over raw computing power and those asking prices. Thankfully, you don't need to spend thousands on a CPU to match with these new GPUs. Here's what you'll need for the best in-game performance.

3 AMD Ryzen 5 9600X

Impressive value from AMD