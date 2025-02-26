The Creality K2 Plus Combo combines a fully enclosed 3D printer with a four-spool system, giving users a route into advanced CoreXY and multi-material printing without having to piece everything together separately. It boasts a spacious 350 x 350 x 350 mm build volume, setting it apart from smaller enclosed machines.

Because it’s a CoreXY design, the printer’s motion system is more stable at higher speeds than some conventional bedslinger machines. The enclosure is also heated, which makes materials like ABS and nylon easier to print with minimal warping.

Add the Creality Filament System (CFS) for multicolor printing, and you have a platform that accommodates everything from straightforward PLA projects to intricate, multi-hued prints. Still, newcomers should expect a bit of a learning curve, as the K2 Plus is not always a "plug-and-play" experience.

For users who want to print bigger projects or rely on consistent chamber heat, this device presents a convenient all-in-one approach. Despite a few quirks that demand some technical know-how, I’ve found the reliability and flexibility worth the investment.

Creality K2 Plus Combo 8 / 10 Creality's K2 Plus Combo is a beefy 3D printer with the ability to automatically change between up to 16 different spools of filament. The Combo package includes a Creality Filament System (CFS) hub that supports up to four spools, expandable to a total of four CFS hubs for up to 16 different filament spools. It offers a large build space of 350mm cubes with print speeds up to 600mm/s, and includes a heated chamber for reliable printing with engineering materials like ABS and nylon. Pros & Cons Heated chamber with large build volume

Easy-to-use and maintain multi-material hub

Many options for sending your build files QC could be better, with multiple reports of door detaching from its hinges

Wasteful flushing colume control for multi-material prints

Not as beginner-friendly as similar products $1700 at Amazon

Price and availability

Specifications Build Volume 350 x 350 x 350mm Printing Speed ≤600mm/s Materials Used PLA/ABS/PETG/PA-CF/PLA-CF/PET/ASA/PPA-CF Brand Creality Extruder Quantity 1 (with optional hub for multi-filament printing)

Creality sells the K2 Plus Combo starting at $1,499. You can buy it without the CFS unit for $200 less, but the printer is still pricier than many of its competitors. Then again, there are few exact matches to the K2 Plus because of its 350mm cubed build space.

If you compare it with budget-friendly machines that cost a few hundred dollars, the K2 Plus Combo might seem dauntingly expensive. However, remember that this bundle includes a large enclosed printer and a four-spool color attachment, delivering more capability than a standard single-extruder setup.

What I like

A larger-than-average build capacity with a heated chamber