Up until now, I've been using a sticky note in Google Keep to keep track of my medication. But as more medications have been added to my treatment regimen, while others have been discontinued, this method has proved insufficient.

After my latest doctor's appointment, I decided to create a Notion page to keep track of my extensive list of medications. And best of all, I was able to create it while using Notion's free plan.

Why didn't I use an existing template?

They weren't suited to my needs

There are a number of free templates on Notion that you can use to track your medications. So why didn't I use one of these templates to set up my own medication tracking, especially when I suggest templates as one of the ways to make Notion less overwhelming?

None of the current templates suited my needs, or they packed in too many features for me to use them effectively. I can easily get information overload, so having too many items on my medication tracking page would make me more likely to use it less.

As a result, I decided to build my Notion page from scratch. This did come with some drawbacks — it can be more time-consuming to create a page from scratch. Also, the free Notion plan doesn't include automation. But with templates that have built-in automation, you can use these rules for free. However, you can't edit the automation rules.

Weighing up the pros and cons, though, I decided to take the extra time to set up a medication tracker that was suited to my needs, without irrelevant sections.

How I set up my medication tracker

I started with a blank database