Mechanical keyboards offer a better typing and gaming experience over membrane keyboards with per-key switches for actuation, far more customization options, and the ability to easily create and modify assembled keyboards to create your own. Custom mechanical keyboards with hot-swappable switches are generally more expensive than normal keyboards and as such, this can become an expensive hobby. Luckily, Prime Day sees mechanical keyboards discounted and numerous Keychron are on sale right now.

Keychron S1 deal

The Keychron S1 is the most compact mechanical keyboard on sale from the brand, rocking a 75% layout with a full aluminum CNC body. Full support for QMK/VIA makes it possible to personalize the keyboard both physically and through software on all operating systems. Keychron includes all the necessary accessories with the S1, including adjustable feet, switch and keycap removal tools, and a long USB-C cable. The RGB backlighting creates cool visual effects in dim environments, but the best part of this keyboard is the typing experience with the low-profile Gateron switches.

Source: Keychron Keychron S1 $91 $130 Save $39 Fancy yourself with a low-profile mechanical keyboard for a laptop-like typing experience? Look no further than the Keychron S1. It's compact, a joy to use, and on sale right now with $40 off. $91 at Amazon

Keychron K4 V2 deal

This mechanical keyboard is as close to a full-size layout keyboard as possible without removing any keys. There's a full number pad with all function keys, so if you're moving from a full-size QWERTY keyboard, you won't be missing out on anything. Where the Keychron K4 V2 differs from the norm is the close design of all the keys. There's no spacing between each block. There are full wireless capabilities with the K4 V2, allowing for up to three devices to be connected through Bluetooth 5.1. Battery life comes in at 240 hours with the backlighting disabled, thanks to the impressive 4,000mAh power pack. Gateron's G Pro Mechanical Brown switches are brilliant for typing thousands of words.

Source: Keychron Keychron K4 V2 $64 $80 Save $16 Keychron's K4 version 2 has a 96% layout with 100 programmable keys, white LED backlighting, and wireless capabilities. If you're more into typing, this will be the mechanical keyboard to buy with a $16 discount applied. $64 at Amazon

Keychron K10 deal

For a traditional keyboard experience, you'll want to go for the Keychron K10. It's discounted to just $92, which is a bargain for a full-size custom mechanical keyboard of this caliber. Keychron took the classic layout and added all the modern luxuries, including RGB backlighting, hot-swappable switches, Bluetooth connectivity, and full support for Linux, macOS, and Windows. There's even a dedicated key for available AI assistants in supported operating systems. With the ability to use a USB-C cable or Bluetooth, the K10 would fit right in at the office or in the gaming room at home with up to 240 hours of online time.

Source: Keychron Keychron K10 $92 $115 Save $23 The Keychron K10 has a full-size layout with Numpad and all other function keys available. If you prefer the traditional layout but want all the features of a custom keyboard, this is the one to buy for just $92. $92 at Amazon

Keychron K8 deal

Finally, we've got the Keychron K8. This is Keychron's tenkeyless (TKL) mechanical keyboard with white backlighting and access to the latest Gateron switches. If you're not particularly fond of the number pad, we'd recommend going for the K8 with a slightly more compact design. There's the same Keychron build quality and excellent typing experience. Like other mechanical keyboards from the brand, you can connect up to three devices via Bluetooth when not using a UCB-C cable. 200 hours of battery life should see you through a solid week of work and play. It's also one of the more affordable choices in this Prime Day sale.

Source: Keychron Keychron K8 $60 $75 Save $15 The compact 80% layout of the Keychron K8 makes it a good pick for those with limited desk space or no use of a Numpad. Wireless connectivity, a sturdy design and build quality, and a premium typing experience make this a great buy. $60 at Amazon

More Keychron keyboard deals