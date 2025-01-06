Windows Notepad continues to get new features. In fact, there is a lot more to it than you would think. There are several new features in Notepad in Windows 11, such as tabs, emojis, spell-check, dark mode, and more. Microsoft has also injected AI into the utility, allowing the ability to rewrite text in Notepad. But while it keeps gaining new abilities, one trick you might not know about is creating time-stamped logs.

This is an old-school trick that has been part of Notepad for a long time but is also underused. You may have missed it throughout Windows' various builds. I remember using this back in the XP days, so, whether you're running Windows 10 or 11, you are good to go. Creating dated logs is straightforward and helpful for keeping track of your daily activities. Let’s check out how to create one and the benefits of a dated text journal.

Creating time-stamped logs in Notepad on Windows

Here are the steps for making a time-stamped log to track whatever you want. The process is easier than you may think using the steps below.

Launch Notepad and type .LOG (in all caps) as your first entry and nothing else. Click File > Save As or press Ctrl + Shift + S to save the log. Navigate to the directory you want to save the file, type a name, keep the file type as txt, and click Save. Don’t type anything yet, and close out of Notepad. Open the log file you saved to discover the current date and time listed at the top. The cursor automatically moves to the next line for your entry. Type in your first entry and press Ctrl + S to save it. Now comes the cool part. You can keep your log open during the day, and when you want to add something new, press Enter and then F5 to add the current time and date to add a new entry.

Your logs will eventually become larger and more difficult to navigate. So, when you need to find something, press Ctrl + F to bring up the search box and type in what you want to find.

A time-stamped log in Notepad on your PC is helpful

If you are a fan of using Notepad on your Windows PC, this tip helps you keep track of your daily events by providing the exact time and date for each log entry. Even if you have been hesitant to work with Notepad, try this, and you might find that simplicity is better than working in more complex journaling apps like Notion or OneNote. Or, you can use it for specific events that don't require all that.

For example, I use two to three logs daily, including ones for work and personal events. It's a good solution for tracking financial transactions and bills. Of course, those companies provide time-dated receipts for payments. But having a backup log for your records or if systems go down is wise. You can also have your log file in a folder backed up to OneDrive or Google Drive. When used right, a Notepad log file is an excellent way to keep track of your days and boost productivity. It's a great option if you don’t need images and just want an easy-to-use text-based tracking solution.