Create Your Own HUAWEI Watch Face and Win a HUAWEI P40 Pro!

The recent launch of the HUAWEI Watch GT2 Pro is an exciting moment for smartwatch users everywhere. This new smartwatch has a heavy focus on personalization and design. Creative people from around the world are putting their skills to use by making watch faces that others can enjoy. These creators include Medialink Creative, who designed the Le Petit Prince Watch Faces [seen in the image above].

The selection of watch faces continues to grow as HUAWEI’s community is constantly uploading new designs. You can also participate in this, by submitting your own design for a new watch face. By submitting your own design, you will be entered to a HUAWEI P40 Pro giveaway.

HUAWEI Themes has started the Empower Designer Incentive Program to encourage people from Europe to upload their Themes and Watch Faces. Join the Empower Designer Incentive Program and upload your own creations!

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro It offers a range of impressive features, including a 1.39-inch AMOLED display made from Sapphire Glass, battery life of up to two weeks, over 100 different fitness modes, wireless charging, around-the-clock heart monitoring, sleep monitoring, and oxygen saturation detector, 4GB of onboard storage, the ability to answer or reject phone calls, water resistance, and lots more. View at Huawei Store

One of the best ways to show off your custom watch face is with a Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro. This premium smartwatch comes with LiteOS, which is one of the best fitness-based OSes that there are. Pairing your watch with Huawei Health app can help you set up your ideal fitness tracking environment. You’ll find features for people who love snow sports, golfing, hiking, running, and just about any other major sport you can think of. There are over 100 workout modes that you can use to track your progress. The watch will automatically know when it’s time to start tracking, based on your movement. This means you’ll spend less time setting up a workout, and more time doing what you love.

The benefits of the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro don’t end with fitness. Weather alerts can be seen at a glance. You can also monitor your health with Oxygen Saturation Detection and heart monitoring. A key aspect of good health is good sleep. Use the Scientific Sleep Monitoring with HUAWEI TruSleep 2.0. These features just scratch the surface of the many capabilities of the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro.

We thank Huawei for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.