Setting up a home-based business may require storage for handling data and files needed by the company. A standard desktop or laptop PC can suffice. Cloud platforms are another option, but to follow the 3-2-1 backup rule, I recommend buying a NAS. It requires some capital upfront but you'll save in the long run compared to cloud subscriptions, will retain full control over everything on the server, and have the option to expand capacity (and capabilities) as you grow your business.

Choosing the NAS

With any business, you have to plan for future growth. The same goes for storage. Should your business succeed (and I truly hope it does) you will likely need to store more data, especially if you work with larger files. Growth could also lead to new hires, which may require additional space on the server for running services and other features. The ability to easily expand the storage space (and other device specifications) is vital to avoid unnecessary expense and potential downtime.

I selected the TerraMaster T6-423 as the best NAS for my business needs. It's a prebuilt enclosure and thus has a small footprint with a low-power Intel chip. This device also has six drive bays for 3.5-inch hard drives, two M.2 slots for speedy NVMe drives, and the ability to sideload another OS, which is precisely what I did with TrueNAS SCALE. Choosing the right NAS for your business needs will need to factor in storage requirements, how many people will be accessing the NAS, and what services you wish to run.

I'd recommend an Intel processor if going with a prebuilt enclosure. These low-power chips are powerful enough for storage management and even running a VM or two. RAM should be 2 GB as a minimum with the option to expand if needs be. The TerraMaster T6-423 comes with 4 GB of RAM preinstalled, which is enough for a small office, though it can be expanded to a maximum of 32 GB, as supported by the Intel Celeron N5095. The N5095 is a capable little chip that meets the requirements set out by TrueNAS SCALE.

Setting everything up

Installing TrueNAS SCALE was a breeze, especially given the TerraMaster T6-423 has an HDMI port for video output. Connect a mouse, keyboard, and installer USB drive to the USB ports, remove the TOS USB drive inside the NAS, and we're good to go. Regardless of which NAS operating system you end up using, once up and running, user accounts can be created for everyone who requires access to the business NAS, and storage space can be allocated to teams as well as individuals.

Almost every device, be it a laptop PC or a tablet, will support the same protocols available on a NAS. Activating multiple, protocols will ensure you have compatibility with not only employees but also anyone who frequently visits the office using their own hardware. A NAS can even be used for a web server, which is what my trusty T6-423 NAS is also handling. A business intranet is a great way of presenting information and other company-related data to employees, providing them with shortcuts to handy resources.

WordPress doesn't require much system resources and it's easy to configure similar software on a NAS such as the T6-423. Once up and running, a file can be transferred from one work machine to another. Collaborative applications can also make working together more productive and less hectic. Best of all, business data will be safely secured on a company-owned storage device with immediate physical access.