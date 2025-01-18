Virtual machines are a useful piece of software that let you run different operating systems on your PC and treat them as separate computers entirely. You can use this to try different operating systems or use tools that might not be available for your OS of choice, which many do as a hobby.

However, there are some ways in which virtual machines can be handy on a daily basis, even for work. Here are a few ways you can use VMs in your daily workflow that you might not have thought of.

4 Test software without cluttering your PC

Avoid all the junk

If your work involves testing a lot of new programs frequently and you don't intend to keep them after you're done testing them, a virtual machine can actually be a great idea. While you can install and unisntall programs relatively easily, it's not uncommon for some files to be left over after uninstalling a piece of software, and as you do this more and more, those files can start to pile up and take a hit on the performance of your PC.

With a virtual machine, you can set up a separate installation that doesn't impact your main PC at all. You can save a state of your VM before installing any software, and revert back to it whenever you're done, all without affecting the usability of your main machine.

3 Run apps that don't work with your main OS

Sometimes things aren't as easy as they should be