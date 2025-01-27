There are several word processors and editors out there that use different formats. Microsoft Word and Google Docs are among the popular ones, followed by similar products. Then, there are Markdown-based writing tools that use a different type of formatting commonly found on online mediums. Another such document preparation system is LaTeX. It's commonly used to format documents with mathematical formulae or scientific denotations. However, there are some clever and creative ways of using LaTeX, especially when using a service like Overleaf.

For those unaware, Overleaf is a collaborative LaTeX editor that offers a host of features including a code editor, visual editor, and most importantly for us -- a template gallery. The intended purpose of Overleaf is to write research papers, teaching material, mathematical or scientific thesis, etc. However, the multitude of templates also allows users to take advantage of Overleaf to create personal projects and presentations. Here's how you can also leverage this feature and make the best of what Overleaf has to offer.

6 Make a wall calendar

Print a custom design

While many people may have stopped using wall calendars and shifted to a digital medium to check dates and set reminders, there's a certain charm to using a wall calendar with some unique traits. For instance, if you're a photographer, you can print photos you've taken on a wall calendar. That way, you can not only display your art but also make it functional at the same time. The wall calendar template on Overleaf lets you do exactly that. Simply upload your photos and select the year.

You can also make the calendar display public holidays and phases of the moon each week. Overleaf also gives you the option to add text to your images. So, if you have a caption or a few lines of poetry that you want to add to complement your pictures, you can either layer them on the image or add them below the image. To round it off, the template also allows you to add a one-page calendar of the entire year for quick referencing. Overall, the calendar design is quite functional and is a good way to take advantage of using the LaTeX language.

5 Build your resume

Say goodbye to boring templates

In a world where ChatGPT and a plethora of other AI tools can generate immense amounts of fluff to fill up a resume, it's getting increasingly difficult for your resume to stand out when applying for a job. If someone has managed to generate better text with a more helpful prompt, their resume may look better than yours. Owing to this, the best way you can make your CV stand out from the rest is by improving its visuals and adding unique elements.

So, instead of using a generic resume builder that only has your run-of-the-mill templates that most people use, I recommend using Overleaf. The resume builder template on Overleaf has a minimalist appearance but is rich with information. Apart from simple text and sentences, you can add pictorial and graphical representations of your skills to make your resume more engaging. After all, these are cues that will stand out to the person reviewing your resume. The best part is that since the template is all customizable via lines of code, you can change pretty much anything and everything -- from the color of the graph to the alignment of the text. This is generally not possible with online resume builders, and the ones that allow you to do it are paid.

4 Create an email newsletter

Spread the word

Newsletters are the new fad. Everyone from individuals to brands to blogs is making newsletters as a means to engage their audience and build communities. It's become an excellent tool for marketing and brand-building, while also being beneficial to the reader, since a good newsletter may convey helpful information. However, creating a newsletter isn't as easy. In a world where concentration spans are decreasing by the day, it's vital to create a newsletter that's engaging. Overleaf helps with this too.

There are several designs to choose from when it comes to the newsletter template. You can either stick to the default layout or move around text and images to make reading it more fun. There's ample space to add multiple elements and make your newsletter more fun to read. Overleaf also has the option to add footers to your newsletters. You can use that space to add citations or links to your website or product. If you're not too keen on using a traditional graphic designer to create a newsletter and instead, want to rely on your LaTeX coding skills, using Overleaf is a great way to do it.

3 Design posters

Stick them on your walls

Like newsletters, posters are also useful for marketing or for spreading the word about your brand. Apart from that, designing posters may also be required for school projects. No matter what the use case is, Overleaf's poster designer template can be a helpful addition to ease your workflow when designing a banner. Use it to create an ad that can be displayed in public areas to promote your brand, or simply create posters with motivational quotes or images and stick them on your bedroom walls.

It's fascinating how you can create visuals of various types simply using a few lines of code. Speaking of codes, you can even add custom QR codes to the poster that anyone can scan to reach your website or any property that you want to promote. Just like with newsletters, using a graphic designer to drag and drop elements can be boring or rather limiting for a lot of users. If you belong to that cohort, using LaTeX via Overleaf is a good alternative. There might be a learning curve, especially when designing complex posters, but it's a fun experience. Overleaf also provides a lot of educational tips to make the process simpler.

2 Work presentations made easy

Take a break from PowerPoint

Almost everyone uses either Microsoft PowerPoint or Google Slides to make presentations. But, what if you want to stand out by doing something different? If you too, like me, are bored with the same generic templates on PowerPoint that make your slides look monotonous and boring, it's time to switch to Overleaf to design your presentations. Use your LaTeX skills to develop new designs and frameworks and create unique presentations with them.

The presentation template on Overleaf can be used to create slides of different varieties. For example, the first slide could be designed to look like the introductory slide with a single line of text and probably an image. Subsequent slides can be altered to display larger chunks of text or other elements like tables, graphs, etc. Minor tweaks like adding a persistent image in one corner across all slides are also present, adding a layer of uniformity to your presentation. Text can be segregated into pre-title, title sub-title, etc. and Overleaf will automatically adjust the text size accordingly. I urge you to give it a shot and for all you know, you may decide to completely ditch PowerPoint for Overleaf!

1 Write letters that look appealing

From cover letters to letters of recommendation

You may be wondering why someone would need a dedicated service to write letters when typical word processors like Microsoft Word or Google Docs can do it with ease. While I thought so too initially, the plethora of customizations in Overleaf's letter template changed my mind. It all starts with the ability to add a letterhead along with a custom image. While this is also possible on MS Word, Overleaf lets you assign a specific position to the text and image with precision. This is because everything is hard-coded into the file.

Similarly, you can determine the position of supporting information like address, phone number, email ID, etc. Once all the required information and text are added, you can also upload an image and use that as a watermark for the letter. Again, this feature is available on pretty much any word processor, but Overleaf provides minute customization like determining the exact position of the watermark, whether it needs to be on a single page or all pages, the opacity of the image and text, etc. Regardless of the type of letter you're writing, you should check out Overleaf for drafting purposes.

Do more with LaTeX

It's amazing how there are so many creative ways in which you can use text formatted in a certain manner. Whether it's to learn how to write instructions in LaTeX, or if you wish to experiment with various templates to accentuate the look of your files, Overleaf is a must-try. There are plenty of templates that you can pick and play around with till you find the one that suits your requirements. What I also like about Overleaf is how you can make changes to your code and compile them right away to see how they look in the same window.