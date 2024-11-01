Key Takeaways Raspberry Pi projects for Halloween fun include an eye that tracks and talks.

Another project involves a spooky window panel that stares at passersby.

Enhancing existing toys with Raspberry Pi tech can create fun eerie experiences.

Happy Halloween, XDA fans! We hope you're getting into the spirit of things and dressing up, eating lots of candy, and doing spooky things. If you need a little more help to get in the mood, why not check out these cool creepy Raspberry Pi projects? While it may be a little late to build them now, they should definitely get you in the spirit of Halloween. Plus, they're excellent inspiration for what to do next year.

1 A creepy Halloween eye that tracks and talks to you

A little spooky delight to keep you company

Having an eyeball watch your every move is creepy enough, but how about one that can talk to you? This delightful project by Poke08 on Reddit uses facial recognition technology to keep tabs on where you are at all times. Its big eye will swivel to meet with your own, and it can say things to you as it stares.

2 A spooky window panel that stares at people walking by

No soliciting - or else

If you'd rather have an eye staring at other people instead of you, check out this cool project by beatboxrevival. This one uses flip-digit panels to construct the imagery out of number displays and can alternate between being a giant eyeball and a skull.

No matter which one is picked, the chosen familiar will keep tabs on anyone who dares walk by. Beatboxrevival was especially lucky that they lived in a place with an elevated window, allowing the eye (or eyes) to look down upon passers-by.

3 Remaking a jack o'lantern lamp as a porch delight

Now it's a ton more fun

If you hang around people who work with Raspberry Pis, you'll know that they love to open up existing toys and electronics, figure out how they work, and tinker with them to make them even better. Such is the case with this project on Adafruit which takes a regular pumpkin lamp from Ikea and gives it an extra spooky twist.

The designer had a lot of fun making this one; it includes a light sensor to detect when someone is nearby, a servo to rotate the lamp, and some speakers to blast some sinister cackles whenever someone dares to approach. And you can bet this isn't the last time someone enhances existing electronics with the power of a Pi.

4 Building a ghostly greeter for trick-or-treaters

Making something to welcome the kids

For making trick-or-treaters feel welcome, there's this cool AI Halloween ghost. It uses an ultrasonic sensor to detect when someone is nearby, then uses an LLM to generate lines to speak to people. The best part is the audio layering to give the ghost a suitably creepy voice without going over the top. Even if you're not planning to make a ghost, this project is a good way to learn how to create a Raspberry Pi project that handles AI generation and translates speech to text to speech.

5 Building a ghastly ghoul for trick-or-treaters

Making something to scare the kids' socks off

On the other hand, if you want to ensure no kids come knocking so you can eat all the chocolate for yourself, there's this Raspberry Pi reaper. It uses the brand new Raspberry Pi AI camera to detect when someone walks by, after which it activates with all of its creepy sights and sounds. It even has a featureless face with glowing red eyes to make sure nobody comes knocking when Halloween comes around.

Some suitable spooks for Halloween

While we covered a lot of Halloween-focused projects this time around, nothing is stopping you from taking these designs and creating something specifically for you. Perhaps you want to take inspiration from the spinning eye, but make it a little less creepy? How about using that flip-digit project to display cool things to passers-by instead of giving them the feeling that they're being watched?

All of these projects used individual moving parts to make the whole scene work, such as servos, face detection, and AI LLM generation, which you can very easily take and use in your own projects. Regardless of what you do with your Pis, one thing is for sure; at the rate these projects are going, Halloween 2025 will be even creepier than this one.