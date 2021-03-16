Croma’s latest smart TV lineup in India has Amazon Fire TV built-in

Croma, the Indian electronic retail giant, today launched a new range of smart TVs in partnership with Amazon. The new TV lineup is dubbed Croma Fire TV Edition and includes 5 models ranging from 32-inch all the way to 55-inch. All TVs come with the Fire TV experience built-in along with a voice-enabled remote with Alexa support.

The 32-inch Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TV is the most affordable of the lot, featuring a 16:9 LCD panel with a 1366 x 768 HD resolution, 300nits max brightness, and HDR10/HLG support. It uses an Amlogic quad-core processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 2x USB 2.0 ports, 2x HDMI 1.4 ports, and ethernet support. The 43-inch model is identical to the 32-inch model but has a bigger screen and higher resolution at full HD. Both TVs run Fire OS 6.0 out-of-the-box.

The other three are 4K offerings, featuring an LCD display with a 3840 x 2160 screen resolution, 350nits max brightness, and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. All three 4K models are powered by the Amlogic quad-core processor clocked at 1.95GHz, with 1.5GB RAM and 8GB flash storage. Connectivity options include 3x HDMI 2.0 ports, 1x USB 2.0 / 1x USB 3.0 port, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi and Ethernet. The 4K models come running Fire OS 7.0 out-of-the-box.

Similar to other Croma TVs, the new Croma Fire TV Edition lineup comes with 3 years of comprehensive and 1 year of Zero Dot Panel warranty. The base 32-inch model is priced at ₹17,999, while the 43-inch full HD model is priced at ₹28,999. As for the 4K lineup, the 43-inch model starts at ₹34,999, the 50-inch model at ₹39,999, while the top 55-inch model will set you back ₹46,999.

The new Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TV range goes on sale starting today across all offline Croma stores in India, as well as on Croma.com, and Amazon India.