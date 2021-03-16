Croma’s latest smart TV lineup in India has Amazon Fire TV built-in
Croma, the Indian electronic retail giant, today launched a new range of smart TVs in partnership with Amazon. The new TV lineup is dubbed Croma Fire TV Edition and includes 5 models ranging from 32-inch all the way to 55-inch. All TVs come with the Fire TV experience built-in along with a voice-enabled remote with Alexa support.

The 32-inch Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TV is the most affordable of the lot, featuring a 16:9 LCD panel with a 1366 x 768 HD resolution, 300nits max brightness, and HDR10/HLG support. It uses an Amlogic quad-core processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 2x USB 2.0 ports, 2x HDMI 1.4 ports, and ethernet support. The 43-inch model is identical to the 32-inch model but has a bigger screen and higher resolution at full HD. Both TVs run Fire OS 6.0 out-of-the-box.

The other three are 4K offerings, featuring an LCD display with a 3840 x 2160 screen resolution, 350nits max brightness, and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. All three 4K models are powered by the Amlogic quad-core processor clocked at 1.95GHz, with 1.5GB RAM and 8GB flash storage. Connectivity options include 3x HDMI 2.0 ports, 1x USB 2.0 / 1x USB 3.0 port, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi and Ethernet. The 4K models come running Fire OS 7.0 out-of-the-box.

Similar to other Croma TVs, the new Croma Fire TV Edition lineup comes with 3 years of comprehensive and 1 year of Zero Dot Panel warranty. The base 32-inch model is priced at ₹17,999, while the 43-inch full HD model is priced at ₹28,999. As for the 4K lineup, the 43-inch model starts at ₹34,999, the 50-inch model at ₹39,999, while the top 55-inch model will set you back ₹46,999.

The new Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TV range goes on sale starting today across all offline Croma stores in India, as well as on Croma.com, and Amazon India.

    Croma Fire TV Edition 4K Smart LED TV 43-inch
    The 43-inch Croma Fire TV Edition 4K Smart LED TV is one of the most cheapest 4K TVs in India.

