Crucial X9 Portable SSD $70 $90 Save $20 The Crucial X9 SSD is a compact and fast portable SSD that can write up to 1050MB/s, making it a perfect option for pretty much any application. The drive is now discounted to its lowest, dropping to just $70 for a limited time. $70 at Amazon

Portable SSDs are the best options when it comes to storing all your data as they're light, compact, and can hold a lot of information. The drives are also quite versatile, capable of being used on PCs, laptops, tablets, and even smartphones. While some SSDs can cost quite a bit, most drives have come down in price and can be purchased for a reasonable price.

With that said, it's always better to get a deal and for a limited time, you can score this Crucial X9 1TB portable SSD for just $70. Although the discount might not be huge, you're still getting a quality driver here that offers a lot of value. The X9 is one of the brand's top SSDs, offering impressive data transfer rates with read speeds up to 1050MB/s.

In addition to excellent transfer speeds, you're also going to get great durability, with the drive capable of withstanding drops up to 7.5 feet. Furthermore, the drive is resistant to damage caused by vibrations and extreme temperatures. The SSD offers excellent compatibility as well and is officially support for use with Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and game consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox.

For those that are still a bit uneasy about this purchase, you can find comfort knowing that Crucial is one of the better companies producing memory products, and offers a three-year warranty with this model. So if you've been thinking about buying a new SSD, this one's going to be for you.