There are a lot of great SSD options out there, but if you're looking to go with the best, you're going to want to opt for M.2 NVMe SSDs. Perhaps the main benefit with going with an M.2 solution is that you get faster read and write speeds when compared traditional SATA SSDs.

In addition, Gen4 drives can be used in game consoles like the PlayStation 5, and if you're looking to build a high-speed external drive, you can always pair an M.2 NVMe SSD with an enclosure. With that said, we've found a great deal on a 2TB Crucial P3 Plus SSD, coming in at just $80.

Normally, this drive has a retail price of $190, but it has now been reduced by 58%, which makes this a steal. As far as specifications go, you're looking at sequential read speeds up to 5000MB/s, with sequential write speeds up 4200MB/s. This drive can be used in a PC, laptop, or as mentioned before, can be used to upgrade the storage in your PlayStation 5.

While 2TB is a good size to go with, if you're not looking to upgrade with that much storage space, you can always grab a 1TB or 500GB model as well. The 1TB model is priced at just $45, and the 500GB is now just $28. Regardless of which option you choose, you'll be saving a lot with this upgrade.

If you're looking to upgrade a handheld console like the Steam Deck or ROG Ally, you'll need to grab a 2230 NVMe SSD. Thankfully, you'll have a great selection of options to choose from.