M.2 SSDs are all the rage now, and for good reasons, with impressive performance numbers, compact size, and a variety of different storage sizes. If you're looking to upgrade your laptop, desktop, or PlayStation 5 — this is going to be the best option to go with. Of course, we're always on the lookout for great deals, and right now, you can score this 2TB Crucial M.2 Gen4 SSD for its lowest price ever, coming in at just $114.99 for a limited time.

What's great about Crucial P3 Plus M.2 SSD?

When it comes to performance, you're going to be getting pretty good data transfer rates here with sequential read speeds up to 5000MB/s, and sequential write speeds up 4200MB/s. As far as compatibility goes, you're going to be able to use this with any laptop or PC with an M.2 slot. Since this is Gen4 SSD, you're also getting the added benefit of compatibility with the PlayStation 5. Unfortunately, you won't be able to use it with PC gaming handhelds, as that requires a different type of SSD.

For the most part, this pretty much sums up all the things to like about this SSD. There's nothing fancy here and it just works. Crucial offers a five-year limited warranty on the drive and states that when it comes to endurance, you can expect around 440TB TBW. So if this sounds like something that's a perfect fit for your current upgrade project, be sure to grab one, because at this price, the deal won't be around for long.