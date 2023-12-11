Crucial T500 Gen4 NVMe $64 $160 Save $96 A fantastic Gen 4 M.2 SSD that not only packs a lot of speed but also comes in at a relatively affordable price. You can use this M.2 SSD in your laptop, PC, or PlayStation 5. $64 at Amazon

When it comes to storage options, M.2 SSDs are fantastic thanks to their size, speed, durability, and price. While they used to be quite expensive when first released, luckily, over time, prices for M.2 drives have come down quite a bit, and finding a good deal on one can really make your next storage upgrade an easy process that won't break the bank.

With that said, we've found a fantastic deal on a 2TB M.2 SSD. This Crucial T500 model had an original retail price of $159.99, but thanks to this recent promotion, you can now score this drive for a fraction of that price, bringing it down to just $63.99 for a limited time.

What's great about Crucial's T500 M.2 SSD?

Crucial's T500 M.2 SSD is a fantastic value, offering impressive performance despite its low price. The Gen 4 drive can reach sequential read speeds up to 7,400 and sequential write speeds up to 7,000MB/s. If you're unfamiliar with what those numbers mean, all you need to know is that you're getting excellent performance, which is great for any application.

While this drive can be used to upgrade any laptop or desktop PC with an M.2 slot, it's also the perfect choice for the PlayStation 5. So as you can see, there aren't any real weaknesses to this SSD, and it really makes this one of the those deals that you should really purchase if you're looking to expand your storage. Although there is also a 1TB chip available, it's only $1 less, so the 2TB model is going to be your best option.