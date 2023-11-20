Crucial X8 Portable SSD $80 $120 Save $40 The Crucial X8 is a compact drive that offers impressive transfer speeds topping out at 1,050MB/s. This 2TB drive is an absolute steal, coming in at just $80 for a limited time during this Black Friday sale. $80 at Best Buy $80 at Amazon

The sales and promotions are flowing ahead of Black Friday, with plenty of greats deals on SSDs. While there are a lot of different SSD options to choose from, your best bet if you're looking for an affordable portable option is going to be the Crucial X8.

This drive is compact, lightweight and most importantly affordable. Right now, you can score this drive with 2TB of space at an excellent discount that knocks it down to just $80 for a limited time. Best of all, you can pick it up from Best Buy and Amazon, which both have extended return policies.

What's great about the Crucial X8 SSD?

The bottom line here is you're getting a lot of storage at a great price. The X8 drive comes with 2TB of storage and also delivers when it comes to performance with data transfer speeds that top out at 1,050MB/s. In addition, the Crucial X8 offers incredible durability with its resistance to extreme temperatures, vibrations, and can even withstand drops up to 7.5 feet.

The drive connects using USB-C, which means it can work on a variety of devices like PCs, laptops, smartphones, and even game consoles. Of course, you're also going to get great reliability here with the drive being protected by a three-year warranty. For the most part, you can't really go wrong with this drive if you're looking for great performance and value. Just be sure to grab it while it's still on sale.