If you've been looking for some more storage for your PC or PS5, look no further because this Crucial 4TB drive is now $120 off.

Source: Crucial Crucial P3 Plus $280 $400 Save $120 The Crucial P3 Plus is a step up from the company's popular P2 series, striking a balance between value and performance. With a transfer speed of up to 5000MB/s, these drives will be a great drive for an OS or games. $280 at Amazon $280 at Best Buy

This year, there have been great storage options, from NVMe SSDs to 2.5-inch SSD drives and even external drives that use both kinds of technology. But if you're looking for the best speed with the most compact size, NVMe SSDs are the way to go. While not all devices are compatible, recent PCs and even the PlayStation 5 can accept the storage module, and if you were looking to upgrade, the Crucial P3 Plus 4TB NVMe SSD will be a great option.

The Crucial P3 Plus 4TB NVMe SSD is usually priced at $400, but for a limited time, it's 30 percent off, knocking it down to just $280. The NVMe SSD is a Gen 4 model, which offers faster read and write speeds than the previous generation of NVMe SSD solutions. The P3 Plus offers up to 5,000MB/s in sequential reads and around 4,300MB/s in sequential writing speed.

While it isn't the fastest drive on the market, it is still pretty good and should be more than enough for most people. The drive is backed by a five-year warranty and has a mean time to failure (MTTF) that is greater than 1.5 million hours, which means you can keep this drive going for over 170 years, and it shouldn't experience any problems.

As mentioned previously, this drive is on sale for a limited time and can be purchased at Amazon or Best Buy. Both merchants have the promotional price available, knocking the 4TB model to $280. If you want to go for a smaller size, 2TB, 1TB, and 500GB drives are also available.