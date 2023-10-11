Crucial X8 Portable SSD 4TB model $160 $480 Save $320 A compact and slim portable SSD that packs lots of storage and costs just $160 for a limited time. Despite its discounted price, this drive is reliable with transfer speeds that can reach up to 1050MB/s. $160 at Amazon

Portable SSD drives are a great way to add storage. During Amazon's Prime Day deals, you can score this Crucial 4TB portable SSD for just $160, which is 67% less than the standard price. The device is slim and light, and also provides enough speed where you can work off of the drive if needed. As far as compatibility goes, you can use this drive with a PC, Mac, smartphones, tablets, and even game consoles like the Xbox and PlayStation. For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this drive, especially at its current price.

As far as what you can expect from this drive, well, you're getting an extremely compact drive, along with great performance with read speeds up to 1050 MB/s. While the drive may look fragile, that's far from the case, with the SSD inside being protected by an anodized aluminum core that's capable of withstanding bumps and drops up to 7.5 feet. Furthermore, the drive is capable of withstanding extreme temperatures, so you can feel confident taking it with you wherever you go.

This really is one of the drives that can do it all, and it doesn't cost a lot when you consider its original retail price. Just be sure to grab this deal while it lasts. Today is the last day of Prime Day, which means you don't have much time left to snag this great deal. Of course, you're also welcome to check out other great SSD deals that we've found during Prime Day too if you're looking for something internal.