Crucial BX500 $42 $90 Save $48 This a stellar deal on a 1TB SATA SSD that is perfect for an older generation laptop or even a current desktop PC. If you have the space, now's the perfect time to stock up. $42 at Amazon

There are a lot of SSD options available, but if you have an older laptop or need some storage on the cheap, a SATA SSD is the way to go. Although it's not the latest in terms of technology, it still offers quite a bit of performance and more importantly value. The latest promotion we've uncovered is a smoking deal with 1TB coming in at just $42. Of course, if you need more of less storage, we've also found some great deals on a 480GB and 2TB model.

So what can you expect from this budget SSD drive? Well, you'll be happy to know that this drive is reliable, with Crucial stating that this drive offers a Terabytes Written (TBW) rating of 360TB. If that wasn't enough, you'll get a three-year limited warranty on the drive, a sequential write speed 500MB/s, and sequential read speeds of up to 540MB/s. This drive is a 2.5-inch model, which means it's perfect for an older laptop but can also be used with desktop PCs as well.

For the most part, you're not getting any flair here, but there's nothing wrong with a drive that does what it needs to at a cost that's well below its MSRP. So if you've been looking to upgrade your aging computer or just needed some cheap storage, be sure to pick up the Crucial BX 500 drive while this sale lasts. While the 1TB drive is going to get you the best deal, you can also grab some other sizes that are on sale as well like the 480GB and 2TB models.