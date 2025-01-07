Summary Crucial unveils P510 Gen5 SSD with read/write speeds up to 11,000/9,500 MB/s.

P510 is 25% more power-efficient than other Gen5 SSDs, and includes an integrated heatsink.

Crucial plans to release 1TB and 2TB variants of the P510 during Spring 2025.

You know, CES 2025 is full of powerful hardware, and we usually focus on the blisteringly fast CPUs and the graphics-crunching GPUs. But how about the "lesser" hardware that still plays a huge part in how we work and play despite not being as exciting as some components? For example, Crucial has announced a new SSD that increases the transfer rates faster than they already are.

Crucial reveals the P510 Gen5 SSD

In a press release, Crucial went into detail about its new SSD, the P510. It's a big win for people who love their storage solutions; it uses Gen5 technology to achieve read/write speeds of up to

11,000/9,500 megabytes per second. Crucial intends to bring this SSD to the public, meaning everyone will get their hands on these blistering speeds in time. Given how much we loved Crucial's P310 memory, this one is bound to impress.

It's not just about the speeds, through. The P510 consumes 25% less power than Crucial's other Gen5 SSDs and comes with an integrated heatsink. Right now, Crucial is only planning to release a 1TB and 2TB variant of the P510, but they are designed to be easy to install.

Dinesh Bahal, corporate vice president and general manager of Micron’s Commercial Products Group, is pretty pleased with the results:

“With the exciting memory and storage offerings we’re debuting today, Crucial’s portfolio is now broader and stronger than ever before. These updates—from making fast Gen5 SSDs available to the mainstream to launching high-density memory options—illustrate our commitment to driving innovation, performance and value for every consumer from casual gamers to creatives and students to hardcore enthusiasts.”

If you're on the floor at CES 2025, you can head over to The Venetian from January 7-10 to see a demo. If you're stuck at home, don't fret; Crucial plans to get the P510 SSD released worldwide during Spring 2025, so you won't need to wait long.