DDR5 is the next generation of system memory and this deal will see you upgrade your PC for less.

Source: Crucial Crucial DDR5-4800 (16GB) $63 $79 Save $16 Building or upgrading a system with DDR5 RAM can be expensive, but Crucial has proven this doesn't need to be the case with its DDR5-4800 basic range of memory. This 16GB deal is brilliant, especially when buying two for dual-channel support. $63 at Amazon

System memory for PCs hasn't really changed much over the years, and it feels as though we've been using DDR4 RAM for decades, but now we're seeing considerable progress with the launch of DDR5. This next generation of memory is set to increase speeds far beyond what was possible by overclocking DDR4.

The issue is that DDR5 is still a relatively new tech and that usually means paying a premium to become an early adopter. Working through the best Black Friday PC part deals, we came across this small discount on Crucial's DDR5 RAM that's not part of the promotion, but it's actually a better deal than Black Friday discounted modules.

How is this better than actual Black Friday RAM deals?

Black Friday has discounted a DDR5-4800 16GB kit (2x8GB) from Crucial by just 5% to $79. This single 16GB module of the same specifications is just $63. Most modern motherboards have four DIMM slots where RAM is installed, meaning you could add up to another three 16GB for a total of 64GB of RAM capacity. DDR5-4800 isn't the fastest, but it will allow supported processors to run well.

The latency isn't particularly brilliant either, rated at CL40. The best DDR4 kits are usually at CL16 with speeds of around 3200MT/s. The increase in clock speeds offered by DDR5 should offset this, and you should really notice much of a difference, which is great if you're building a new PC from scratch and want some affordable DDR5 RAM.

We're likely to see the price of DDR5 memory continue to fall in the coming years, but for now, you will need to expect to pay a little more when shopping around for the latest generation of RAM. Not every Black Friday deal is a good one as we've shown here. Saving $16 and buying the same amount of RAM is a no-brainer, though bear in mind you won't see any dual-channel benefits until you purchase a second stick.