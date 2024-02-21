Key Takeaways The Crucial T705 is the fastest PCIe 5.0 SSD on the market, with impressive read and write speeds.

With speeds up to 14,500 MB/s and 12,700 MB/s, the T705 surpasses its predecessor, the T700.

The T705 offers better cooling with a premium heatsink option and supports Microsoft DirectStorage for faster gameplay.

The Crucial T700 was the fastest PCIe 5.0 SSD when it launched last year. It was still the fastest until the launch of the T705 a few hours back. The Crucial T705 SSD is the successor of the T700, and while both of them are PCIe 5.0 SSDs, the former offers better read and write speeds. The company claims the T705 is the fastest PCIe 5.0 SSD on the market.

The Crucial T705 has read and write speeds of up to 14,500 MB/s and 12,700 MB/s, respectively. That's an impressive jump from a read speed of 12,400 MB/s and a write speed of 11,800 MB/s in T700 SSD. That's not all that makes T705 a better product on paper. It also has a higher random write speed of up to 1,800K IOPs vs. 1,500K IOPs in the T700.

The T705 not only claims to be faster than its predecessor but also promises to offer a better cooling solution. It comes with a premium heatsink option, something the T700 is missing. The T705 is also available in a non-heatsink option, opting for which will bring down the price. But what's available in both variants is support for Microsoft DirectStorage, which will ensure faster gameplay and sharper graphics, according to Crucial.

Like in the case of the T700, the T705 SSD comes with three storage options: 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB, with prices starting from $239.99 and going up to $729.99. You can pre-order it right now from Crucial.com, but it won't be shipped until March 12, which is when the T705 will be released, and only then we'll be able to test it to judge whether it manages to earn a spot on the list of best SSDs.