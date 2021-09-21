Grab a 2TB Crucial MX500 SSD for just £157.99 in the U.K.

If you’re looking to pick up a lot of storage on the cheap, you can’t go wrong with a 2TB SSD. Getting a lot of space is good too, as when SSDs fill up, they become slower. Having a lot of free space means that your SSD will remain fast. If you’re in the market for more storage, you can’t go wrong with the Crucial MX500. What’s more, it connects via a normal SATA port, and so it should be compatible with practically all machines. I personally own and use a Crucial MX500 500GB, and can attest to its longevity and speed. The Crucial MX500 2TB costs £157.99, or if you don’t need that much space, you can get the 1TB drive for just £79.99.

There are a lot of reasons to pick up a spare SSD, and it’s not often that as reliable an SSD as this hits as low as £157.99 for 2TB. The Crucial MX500 is a top-tier SSD that many PC enthusiasts can recommend, myself included. It has sequential reads up to 560MB/s, and sequential writes up to 530MB/s, meaning it should handle pretty much everything that you’ll throw at it. It plugs into a standard SATA port on a computer and is powered using the same kind of power used for any other hard drive in your PC.

SSDs can be great for storing files that need quick access, like games or large project files. 2TB is also a lot of space, and if you opt to pick up a 2TB drive just for games, you can fit a lot of games on that. You can also use it as a fast-storage device for movies, music, TV shows, and more. It’s not quite as fast as an M.2 SSD like the Samsung 980 Pro, but it’ll certainly do the job for less.