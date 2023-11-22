Crucial P3 Plus $180 $215 Save $35 The Crucial P3 Plus is a step up from the company's popular P2 series, striking a balance between value and performance. With a transfer speed of up to 5000MB/s, these drives will be a great drive for an OS or games. $180 at Amazon

With Black Friday on the horizon, we've seen some excellent promotions pop up over the past few weeks with Best Buy and Amazon both unleashing a flurry of deals. Of course, if you've had your eye on storage, chances are, you've seen some of the excellent deals being offered on SSDs this holiday season.

With that said, if you're looking to grab a massive amount of storage at a great price, look no further than this deal on Crucial's 4TB P3 Plus SSD. This Gen 4 drive offers a lot of performance, is affordable, and a perfect fit if you're wanting to upgrade your laptop, PC, and even the PlayStation 5. When it comes to the performance numbers, the P3 Plus SSD delivers respectable numbers, with read speeds up to 5000MB/s and write speeds at up to 4200MB/s.

The drive also offers excellent durability, and has been tested thoroughly and produced with reliable memory modules. And if you don't feel at ease with the Crucial brand, the company offers excellent support with detailed installation instructions for all its products, Acronis True Image for Crucial cloning software in case you need to transfer data from one drive to another, and also a five-year warranty for its drive should anything happen.

While there are more expensive drives available, you really can't go wrong with this drive, with it delivering great performance and value. Just be sure to grab it while it's one sale, so you can save money on your purchase.