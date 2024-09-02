Great price Crucial P310 9.5 / 10 $115 $172 Save $57 The fastest M.2 2230 SSD that we've tested, which makes it a fantastic option if you want to upgrade your gaming handheld. $115 at Amazon (1TB) $205 at Amazon (2TB)

This is just one of those SSDs that really blows the competition out of the water. Not only is the SSD fast, but it's one of the fastest that we've tested in a long time, making it a fantastic option for anyone that's looking to upgrade their PC gaming handheld or other compatible device. Perhaps the only knock we had against the Crucial P310 M.2 SSD is that it was just too expensive.

But luckily, we're now seeing a deal on the drive that knocks up to 33% off for a limited time. The promotion comes from Amazon, where you can get the 1TB model for $114.99, while the 2TB model gets a 23% discount that comes in at $204.99. You won't be disappointed with this SSD, so get it while you can before this deal's gone.

What's great about the Crucial P310 M.2 SSD?

The headlining feature here is that this really is the best M.2 SSD you can get on the market right now. As far as what we loved about this drive, well, the speed was something that really impressed us, with a sequential read speed of up to 7,100MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 6,000MB/s.

Furthermore, it comes in two storage sizes that can really have a big impact on your upgrade, with 1TB and 2TB options. Of course, you can always use this in other devices as well, as long as they support M.2 2230 SSDs. But for a drive that we dubbed the "SSD king", there's not really too much here to really complain about.

Just be sure to get it while it's on sale because, at its normal price, it is a little expensive. As stated before, you can get a pretty good discount on the drive right now, with up to 33% off from Amazon for a limited time.