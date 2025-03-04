Crucial P310 $65 $98 Save $33 This M.2 2280 SSD is the perfect upgrade for your computing products. For a limited time, you can score this 1TB M.2 SSD for just $65. $65 at Amazon

There are plenty of great M.2 SSDs on the market, but if you want something cheap that also delivers good performance, then the Crucial P310 is going to be for you. This 1TB model usually comes priced at $98, but it can now be had at its best price with a 34% discount that drops it down to just $65. This is the lowest price we've seen, so get it while you still can.

Related Crucial P310 (2TB) review: The new king of handheld gaming storage This speedy 2230 SSD will slip into your handheld and store more of your games with ease

What's great about Crucial's P310 M.2 SSD?

Source: Crucial

This M.2 SSD delivers tons of value thanks to its performance and price. In our tests, we found that the SSD actually performs slightly better than the quoted speeds from Crucial, reaching slightly above 7,100MB/s when it comes to sequential read, and a little above 6,000MB/s when it comes to write speeds.

As stated before, this Gen 4 SSD is great for laptop and desktop upgrades, but it can also be used for the PlayStation 5 as well. You also get great reliability from Crucial as well, with the brand even offering a five-year warranty on the SSD just in case something goes wrong.

Overall, you really can't go wrong with this drive, especially at this price. The discount drops it far below retail, which makes it the perfect time to pick one up. You can even grab a few if you want to use this drive for additional storage. Or if you're still not sure and want some other suggestions, we recommend these great M.2 SSDs as well.