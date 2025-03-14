Crucial P310 $55 $95 Save $40 Grab this Crucial P310 SSD for less with a discount that drops it down to just $55. This is the best price we've seen on this model, so grab it now while you still can. $55 at Newegg

We've seen this SSD discounted before, and at $65 it was still a pretty good deal. But with this latest discount, Newegg is taking things to a whole new level. For a limited time, you can score Crucial's P310 1TB SSD for just $55 as it drops to its lowest price yet. While Newegg is offering a sizable discount, you're going to need to use the coupon code "CRUCDSFFTEN45" during checkout in order to get the price down to its lowest.

What's great about Crucial's P310 SSD?

When it comes to performance, this drive is pretty good, offering sequential read speeds that can reach up to 7,100MB/s, and sequential write speeds that top out at 6,000MB/s.

While we haven't reviewed this particular chip, we were able to get our hands on something similar, the 2230 variant of the P310, which managed to perform and score really well. This SSD is perfect for upgrading your desktop, laptop, or even PlayStation 5.

Of course, this Gen 4 drive can be used in an external enclosure, or you can even pop a few into a NAS. Regardless of what you're thinking about using it for, the Crucial P310 SSD is going to be a pretty good choice, especially at this new price. Just be sure to act quickly because this discount won't last long.